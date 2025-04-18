Ckay Officially Exits Warner Music South Africa, Prepares For New Chapter

Ckay , Warner Music South Africa, New Chapter,

International Afrobeats sensation CKay has officially concluded his recording agreement with Warner Music South Africa, marking the end of a defining era in his career.

The artist, known for his viral global hits “Love Nwantiti”, “Emiliana” and others confirmed that the decision not to renew his contract was mutual and strategic.

Speaking on the development, CKay said: “Every journey has a beginning and an end, and my journey with Warner Music South Africa was a very important one which i’m grateful for. Now it’s time for me to explore new energy and new horizons”.

With over 2 billion streams and a reputation for pushing Afrobeats into international lanes, CKay’s next move is highly anticipated. Sources close to the artist suggest that a major announcement is imminent, and fans can expect a fresh wave of music and direction in the coming weeks.

Last year, Ckay launched his record label called Boyfriend Music Limited which he co-founded with his childhood friend and manager, Joseph Salubi.

CKay rose to stardom following the release of his hit song ‘Love Nwantiti’ in 2019. The song became one of Afrobeats’ biggest exports that took Nigerian music to new frontiers.

After being propelled to global success in 2021 on TikTok, the smash hit single was later certified RIAA 8 times platinum.

‘Love Nwantiti’ which is the lead track of CKay’s EP ‘CKay The First’ continues to extend its record as the most certified Nigerian song in the United States.

He was signed to Loopy Music but later merged with Chocolate City in 2015. Under the label, he released his second extended play ‘CKay the First’ which housed ‘Love Nwantiti’.

In 2021, CKay disclosed that he was not signed to Chocolate City but to Warner Music South Africa.