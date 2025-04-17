Sierra Leone in Global Spotlight: ACC Commissioner, Kaifala, Named Among Africa’s 100 Influential Leaders, 2025

Abubakar Hashim

Sierra Leone’s Anti Corruption Czar, Francis Ben Kaifala, has emerged among “100 most influential young African”, in a list compiled and ratified by the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation.

It is a respected, non- political group that annually celebrates individuals under the age of 40, who have made remarkable contribution to Africa’s development across diverse sectors, like entrepreneurship, governance, activism, innovation and social impact.

Kaifala’s inclusion on the list is as a result of his sterling efforts in the fight against corruption, his unparalleled commitment to transparency, accountability and justice in Sierra Leone.

The list of 100 influential Africans, 2025, includes about 5,000 nominations, from 52 African countries. It was finalised through meticulously rigorous process, to ensure the outcome is impactful and deserving individuals are selected and featured.

The 2025 list has a remarkable gender balance, with 51% male, 49% female representation.

Kaifala has demonstrated prudenct management and integrity, with his ongoing reforms (at the the Sierra Leone Anti Corruption Commission, ACC) that, today, have received international acclaims and encomiums.

In his response, the ACC Commissioner remarked his “ heartfelt delight and congratulates his fellow honourees, that it is an inspiration to drive change across Africa and beyond “.

This is a continental recognition for Sierra Leone.

