“I’m Honored to be Named NIPR’s Overall Spokesperson of the Year” — NNPC Spokesman, Soneye

*Dedicates award to NNPCL Media Team

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Olufemi Soneye, has reacted to his emergence as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Spokesperson of the Year 2025.

The prestigious award was presented during a highly competitive event held in Abuja on Wednesday night.

In his acceptance statement, Soneye, who explained that he made a vow to be a transparent and professional spokesperson, committed to timely, accurate, and impactful communication, edged out top contenders, including Shell Petroleum’s Igo Weli, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Akande of Sifax Group, and Osagie Edward of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He however, dedicated the award to the entire NNPCL communications team, noting that “the recognition is not mine alone—it belongs to the exceptional team I work with every day.“

In his words, “I am deeply honoured to be named Spokesperson of the Year by the NIPR. From the very beginning, I made a vow to be a transparent and professional spokesperson, committed to timely, accurate, and impactful communication.

“This award reinforces our shared dedication to raising the bar in public communication and serving the Nigerian public with integrity.

“As I always say, NNPC is our collective asset and belongs to all Nigerians. We remain committed to keeping the public informed and involved in our activities as we continue to ensure energy security for our nation.”

Soneye’s path to the top prize began with a win in the “Distinguished Spokesperson (Oil and Gas)” category, where he outperformed the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) spokesman, Chief Chinedu Ukadike, and Shell’s Igo Weli.

This is not the first time Soneye is receiving recognition from the NIPR.

In 2024, he won the same oil and gas category, surpassing Shell Companies’ Michael Adande and Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals’ Dr. Johnson Nkwocha. According to the NIPR in its 2025 remarks, Soneye is described as a “diligent” and “strategic” communicator.

His ability to influence public opinion, handle crises effectively, and create impactful messaging set him apart, said Dr. Shaibu Hussein, Chairman of the Adjudication Committee.

Hussein, represented by committee member Lami Tuiaka, emphasised that the selection process was intense and thorough.

“Our team of communication experts, PR professionals, and media figures worked extensively to assess the nominees based on communication skills, crisis management abilities, and overall public impact,” he stated. During the award presentation, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Joshua Audu Ghana, lauded Soneye’s achievement and confirmed that NIPR will celebrate him throughout 2025 as the award’s titleholder.

“On behalf of NIPR Award Night 2025, I proudly present this plaque to our Spokesperson of the Year, Mr. Olufemi Soneye,” he announced.