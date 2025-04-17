How Hundreds of Boko Haram Suspects Were Arrested in Lagos — CJTF

How Hundreds of Boko Haram Suspects Were Arrested in Lagos — CJTF

Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:41 pm


CJTF personnel

CJTF personnel. Photo credit: The Punch

Boko Haram, numbering hundreds were arrested in Lagos State, the Commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Lagos, Mr Kumar Sanda, has disclosed.

Kumar made the revelation on Wednesday while speaking at an award ceremony in Lagos, where he highlighted the CJTF’s ongoing efforts to prevent the infiltration of Boko Haram insurgents and bandits fleeing the North into Lagos.

At the event held at the Airport Hotel, Lagos, Kumar, as The Punch reported, received the Best Security Group in Lagos award from the Nigerian Human Rights Community.

According to the CJTF Commander, arrests are regularly made at trailer parks, quarries, markets, and other locations where people from the North are known to gather upon arriving in Lagos.

He affirmed the CJTF’s commitment to upholding the mandate of the Lagos State government to ensure the state does not become a haven for insurgents escaping military operations in the North.

“If I should mention the number of Boko Haram members we have arrested in Lagos State, people will not believe it. But we have arrested thousands,” Kumar said.

“The CJTF monitors trailer parks, and quarries, and checks truck pushers because we understand the channels through which they enter Lagos. Our people must remain vigilant. Not all Abokis are bad, but not all are good either. We are committed to keeping Lagos free from Boko Haram and banditry.”

He added, “Boko Haram has no domain in Lagos State. The Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor is constantly in touch with us to ensure the people sleep with their eyes closed.”

Sanda also cautioned against assuming that all terrorists operating in the North are Nigerians. While not absolving Nigerians entirely, he claimed that many insurgents and bandits are non-Nigerians who infiltrate the country’s borders and pose as citizens.

“Whenever you see a man from Borno State, you might feel scared because of Boko Haram,” he said. “But many of those you see are not truly Nigerians. That’s not to say there are no Nigerians among them.

“It’s a fact that Boko Haram originated in Borno State, and we monitor individuals from Borno across Lagos. We know when new arrivals come in because we track the truck routes. A person from Borno can identify others from his state; the same goes for indigenes of Kano and other states.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    One of the beneficiaries receiving a cheque of N300, 000 from Governor Namadi 2 hours ago

    Jigawa: Namadi  splashes scholarship fund  on youths 
    Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso 3 hours ago

    Kwankwaso’s defection to APC welcome development, says state party chairman
    5 hours ago

    Lugard: 80 Years After
    L-R: Ayokunnumi Abraham, Head, SME Segments, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ruth Ogbodu, 3rd place winner, Yemisi Otokiti, 1st place winner, Olanrewaju Amodu, 2nd place winner, Chinenye Ekwulugo, alpher Experience Manager, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ebunoluwa Amusan, Brand Sponsorship and Partnership, Union Bank of Nigeria and Olusegun Odufuwa, Convener, Youth Leadership Conference, during the RISE Business Challenge sponsored by Union Bank of Nigeria held recently at the University of Lagos, Akoka. 5 hours ago

    Made In Naija: Union Bank Empowers Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs
    Abejide at the event 7 hours ago

    Yagba women woo Abejide to APC
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Easter message: Forces of evil will never prevail over our country
    Monday Agbonika 9 hours ago

    Uromi killings: Edo CP, Monday Agbonika, allays fear of reprisal attack 
    Niyi Fagbuaro2.jpg 9 hours ago

    Celebrating Our Victory on Good Friday