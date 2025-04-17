Fidelity Bank Named “Nigeria’s Best Private Bank” at Euromoney Awards

Fidelity Bank Named "Nigeria's Best Private Bank" at Euromoney Awards

Thursday, April 17, 2025


Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank PLC


Tier one bank, Fidelity Bank PLC, has been named “Nigeria’s Best Private Bank” at the prestigious Euromoney Awards 2025. The recognition was formally unveiled at the awards ceremony held recently at The Savoy in London.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are prestigious annual honors and a benchmark for excellence in the global banking and finance industry. Established by Euromoney magazine, the awards highlight outstanding performance, innovation, leadership, and service excellence across various financial sectors and regions.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank PLC, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, “We are truly honored to be recognized by Euromoney as Nigeria’s Best Private Bank. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff as well as our strong commitment to delivering premium wealth management solutions, personalized financial advisory, and superior client service to high-net-worth individuals in Nigeria and beyond.”

The Euromoney Awards are among the most highly respected in the global financial industry. Winning such an award for its private banking business further builds on Fidelity Bank’s growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s most trusted and customer-centric financial institutions.

According to a statement on Euromoney’s website, “The bank’s commitment to providing specialised credit solutions also sets it apart. Clients benefit from tailored lending options, including asset-backed lending, real estate financing, and customised credit facilities. These solutions are structured to support complex financial needs while ensuring flexibility and ease.”

Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 9.1 million customers who are serviced across its 251 business offices and various digital banking channels in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

