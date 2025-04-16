We’re Building a Nigeria Where Workers Can Attain Their Full Potential – VP Shettima

** Demands collaboration with private sector, CSOs, trade unions, global partners

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to fulfilling his administration’s promise to build a Nigeria where members of the workforce can attain their full potential.

To achieve this, he said the administration is upskilling and reskilling the citizens in order to prepare them for both jobs that are available and those that are up ahead.

Senator Shettima disclosed this on Tuesday when he officially launched the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that the national initiative “is designed to expand employment opportunities, equip Nigerians with critical skills, and drive economic empowerment through innovation and technology.

“LEEP is the fulfilment of the promise made by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to build a national ecosystem where every Nigerian worker can reach their full potential, and where technology enhances, not threatens our labour market,” he added.

The Vice President observed that the government cannot boast of investing in the citizens unless it is committed to building a system that helps and encourages their search for work as well as equipping them to grow on the job.

He stated: “The future of work in Nigeria is one that must compel us to rethink the dynamics of a rapidly evolving world. Across continents, the very idea of what constitutes a job is being redefined. Machines are replacing hands. Artificial intelligence is challenging intellects.

“Traditional employment structures are giving way to fluid, digital ecosystems. Yet, within this uncertainty lies a sea of opportunity, if only we are bold enough to sail it.”

The VP commended the Minister and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for working hard to ensure LEEP unfolds into a reality, describing them as the quiet architects of progress.

On what the administration intends to achieve with the LEEP, VP Shettima said, “The Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme, LEEP, is a well-considered response to a pressing national need. As jobs become increasingly vulnerable to technological disruption, our duty is not to lament but to prepare. LEEP aims to provide comprehensive training that equips our people with the right skills to compete and contribute to today’s global economy.

“This intervention isn’t just about creating jobs. It is about transformation. LEEP targets all sectors of the economy, including the expanding Gig economy, and leverages technology to connect employers with a skilled and ready workforce.

“The strength of this nation has always been its people. Their ingenuity, and their will to rise against the odds. This programme was inspired by the need to carry all parts of the country along, beginning from our six geo-political zones. We are laying the foundation for inclusive progress.”

The Vice President called for collaboration with the private sector, civil society organizations, trade unions and global partners, saying it is a collective effort that must not be left to the government alone.

“Yet, the government cannot do this alone. I call upon the private sector, civil society, trade unions, and our international partners to join us. We must create a workforce that is not just employable, but empowered. This is a collective assignment.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the road ahead may be challenging. But with our collective effort, determination, and faith in our shared potential, we will succeed.

“We are at the threshold of a new era, one where our workforce is empowered, where our economy is strengthened, and where our people are equipped to compete globally,” he pointed out, maintaining that with LEEP, Nigeria is ready to lead in the future of work.

The VP applauded the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Barrister Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha, for spearheading the initiative “to this point with purpose and clarity.”

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State pledged the support and commitment of the state governors to the successful implementation of the programme.

He said if the scheme is religiously implemented, the economy will be significantly impacted through the reduction in unemployment and criminality and productive engagement of the citizenry.

On her part, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Onyejeocha, said the programme is aimed at expanding access to sustainable employment and stimulating vocational training, noting that the current unemployment statistics are a clear and imminent danger for the country’s future.

She explained that while LEEP is an institutional shift that is targeted at enhancing training, upskilling and connecting Nigerians to sustainable jobs across different sectors, it will require the collaboration of all stakeholders for the scheme to be successful.

In his remarks, the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mr Silas Agara, said LEEP is a bold step by the administration of President Tinubu to decisively address the challenge of unemployment in Nigeria and reposition employment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

He said LEEP was carefully articulated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with its parastatals to, among other goals, equip young Nigerians with employability skills in the bid to create wealth and contribute to the economic development of the country by creating 2.5 million jobs in two years.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and ECOWAS Liaison Office, Ms. Vanessa Phala, noted that the programme is Nigeria’s commitment to shaping the lives of its youths.

“This marks a turning point for our youths to contribute to the growth and development of this country,” she said.

Also, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the initiative must be properly implemented to meet its objective of creating jobs for 2.5 million Nigerian youths.

“I also pray that it will be a programme that will bring sustainable jobs, not casual jobs and jobs that the pay will not be able to take you home,” he added.