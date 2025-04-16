Tribunal victory: Okpebholo Assures of sustained developmental strides

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has assured the people of the State of the determination of his administration to continue to sustain developmental strides.

He gave the assurance during a victory dinner held at the New Festival Hall of Government House, Benin City, on Monday night to celebrate his victory at the election petition tribunal.

The Governor said that with the affirmation of his victory by the Tribunal, Edo people will see more positive developments, as his administration has adopted a practical governance style.

Addressing the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor assured them that they would be respected, and his administration would work for the people in terms of growth and development.

“I thank all party faithful and leaders, All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee (SWC), as they stood by us to ensure victory.

“I also thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who refused to do anti-party at the point of pressure. The President is a party man, and he stood by the party.

“My duty is very simple. First, to work for the Edo people and secure our land. With these steps, Edo State will move forward. I am here to say thank you, as I appreciate your dedication and hard work, which have brought us this far.

“The tribunal ruling shows we won the governorship election clearly, as the three judges unanimously gave APC victory. Edo is marching forward, and we will continue to do our best to uplift the well-being of our people,” he stated.

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, congratulated the Okpebholo for the victory of the party at the election and subsequently at the election petition tribunal.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the APC in the State, Jaret Tenebe, thanked the people of the State for their votes during the election, assuring them that the Governor will deliver on all his electioneering promises, which he said he has already started doing in the last few months in office.

“This is the first meeting we are having after taking over the governance of Edo State, and it is something to rejoice about. This is an evening with the Governor in appreciation of the election in solidarity and support of the leaders during the tribunal. We welcome all to this victory dinner and wish all a happy celebration,” he said.