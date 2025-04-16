Tinubu Inaugurates National Census Committee, Gives Three-Week Deadline for Report

Tinubu Inaugurates National Census Committee, Gives Three-Week Deadline for Report

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 5:30 pm


Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila who represented the President and members of the committee at the event held at the State House in Abuja,

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila who represented the President and members of the committee at the event held at the State House in Abuja,

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated a high-level committee on the forthcoming national population and housing census on Wednesday. The committee will submit an interim report within three weeks.

The President said the census is crucial for national development, accurate planning, and effective decision-making in healthcare, education, security, and economic planning.

Nigeria’s last census was in 2006, nearly two decades ago. It recorded a population of 140,431,790, with 71,345,488 males and 69,086,302 females.

President Tinubu stressed the pivotal role of a technology-driven process in ensuring credible and verifiable results and the need for collaboration among all relevant agencies and stakeholders.

Underscoring the critical financing factor in the exercise, the President enjoined the members to look at domestic and even international resources.

“Work with all relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. This ministry has to take charge of this because you cannot budget if you do not know how many we are.

“We expect you will touch on the technology area because the census must be technology-driven. Things have changed since the last time that we conducted this exercise. The enumeration has to be technology-driven with biometrics and digitalisation,” he said.

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila represented the President at the event held at the State House in Abuja,

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who chairs the Presidential Committee on Population and Housing Census, assured the President that the committee will deliver its report within the three-week deadline.

The minister recalled President Tinubu’s advice to ministers during their retreat in 2003, urging them to think creatively and work with the resources available, even under harsh economic conditions.

Bagudu noted that despite global economic challenges, Nigeria is making steady progress under President Tinubu’s leadership, citing improved foreign exchange stability and a positive growth trajectory.

He said the committee will recommend practical solutions, including strategies for mobilising domestic and international resources to fund the census.

The Minister of Information, Muhammed Idris, also a committee member, emphasised that accurate data is critical for planning across all sectors and that a credible census is the foundation for such data.

The National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, who will also serve as the committee Secretary, said the commission has already begun preparations for the national population and housing census in collaboration with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and other relevant stakeholders.

According to him, the focus has been on identifying key requirements and laying the groundwork necessary for the President to make an informed decision on the actual conduct of the census.

Kwarra assured Nigerians that the National Population Commission remains committed to ensuring a credible, technology-driven enumeration that will support effective national planning and development.

The eight-member committee also includes the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Principal Private Secretary to the President, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff).

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    One of the beneficiaries receiving a cheque of N300, 000 from Governor Namadi 2 hours ago

    Jigawa: Namadi  splashes scholarship fund  on youths 
    Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso 3 hours ago

    Kwankwaso’s defection to APC welcome development, says state party chairman
    5 hours ago

    Lugard: 80 Years After
    L-R: Ayokunnumi Abraham, Head, SME Segments, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ruth Ogbodu, 3rd place winner, Yemisi Otokiti, 1st place winner, Olanrewaju Amodu, 2nd place winner, Chinenye Ekwulugo, alpher Experience Manager, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ebunoluwa Amusan, Brand Sponsorship and Partnership, Union Bank of Nigeria and Olusegun Odufuwa, Convener, Youth Leadership Conference, during the RISE Business Challenge sponsored by Union Bank of Nigeria held recently at the University of Lagos, Akoka. 5 hours ago

    Made In Naija: Union Bank Empowers Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs
    Abejide at the event 7 hours ago

    Yagba women woo Abejide to APC
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Easter message: Forces of evil will never prevail over our country
    Monday Agbonika 9 hours ago

    Uromi killings: Edo CP, Monday Agbonika, allays fear of reprisal attack 
    Niyi Fagbuaro2.jpg 9 hours ago

    Celebrating Our Victory on Good Friday