Sai’du Ahmed Alkali: A Revolutionary in the Transport Ministry

As civilisation improves, the mode of transportation is one of the big factors. It has, over the centuries, undergone great changes. These are rickshaws, horse-drawn carriages, locomotives and electric engines, steam vessels, giant ocean liners and supersonic jets, which reduced travel hours. Since the world knows the importance of improved transportation, that is the reason that at this stage of Nigeria’s economic development, President Bola Tinubu knows how this sector is key to his Renewed Hope Agenda. That is why he put the right man in charge of the Federal Ministry of Transportation: Sen. Sai’du Ahmed Alkali.

Indeed, he is not a neophyte in public administration. In other words, he is in a familiar terrain because of the past positions he held. This and more are the things that make him “tick.”

Born on 12 February 1969, Sen. Sai’du Ahmed Alkali’s political journey began with his service as the Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and later as the Commissioner of Information in the Gombe State Executive Council.

He secured the Gombe North Senatorial seat in the aftermath of the 2010 by-elections, representing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His victory in the by-elections was a testament to his widespread popularity and strong leadership within his constituency. He continued to serve as the Senator for Gombe North after winning the 2011 General elections, once again under the PDP banner.

Demonstrating remarkable consistency and dedication, he achieved re-election in the subsequent 2019 General elections, this time as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In recognition of his outstanding contributions and leadership, Alkali was appointed as the Minister of Transportation for the Federal Republic of Nigeria on August 16, 2023.

Since he became the helmsman, he hit the ground running with a lot of achievements to show. Under him, the Transport University in Daura was re-commisisoned and aided in getting the 2025 TEFUND Intervention Fund.

As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. With the removal of fuel subsidy, this Alkali saw to the transitioning of rail transportation from diesel to more cost-effective and readily available LNG-CNG energy.

By extension, he launched many CNG-powered buses in Abuja and plans to extend to other parts of Nigeria. Apart from his ministry turning metal waste into economic value, it kicked off the Yuletide Road Transportation Palliative for travellers.