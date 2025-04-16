Sai’du Ahmed Alkali: A Revolutionary in the Transport Ministry

Sai’du Ahmed Alkali: A Revolutionary in the Transport Ministry

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 10:12 pm


Senator Sai'du Ahmed Alkali

Senator Sai’du Ahmed Alkali

As civilisation improves, the mode of transportation is one of the big factors. It has, over the centuries, undergone great changes. These are rickshaws, horse-drawn carriages, locomotives and electric engines, steam vessels, giant ocean liners and supersonic jets, which reduced travel hours. Since the world knows the importance of improved transportation, that is the reason that at this stage of Nigeria’s economic development, President Bola Tinubu knows how this sector is key to his Renewed Hope Agenda. That is why he put the right man in charge of the Federal Ministry of Transportation: Sen. Sai’du Ahmed Alkali.

Indeed, he is not a neophyte in public administration. In other words, he is in a familiar terrain because of the past positions he held. This and more are the things that make him “tick.”

Born on 12 February 1969, Sen. Sai’du Ahmed Alkali’s political journey began with his service as the Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and later as the Commissioner of Information in the Gombe State Executive Council.

He secured the Gombe North Senatorial seat in the aftermath of the 2010 by-elections, representing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His victory in the by-elections was a testament to his widespread popularity and strong leadership within his constituency. He continued to serve as the Senator for Gombe North after winning the 2011 General elections, once again under the PDP banner.

Demonstrating remarkable consistency and dedication, he achieved re-election in the subsequent 2019 General elections, this time as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In recognition of his outstanding contributions and leadership, Alkali was appointed as the Minister of Transportation for the Federal Republic of Nigeria on August 16, 2023.

Since he became the helmsman, he hit the ground running with a lot of achievements to show. Under him, the Transport University in Daura was re-commisisoned and aided in getting the 2025 TEFUND Intervention Fund.

As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. With the removal of fuel subsidy, this Alkali saw to the transitioning of rail transportation from diesel to more cost-effective and readily available LNG-CNG energy.

By extension, he launched many CNG-powered buses in Abuja and plans to extend to other parts of Nigeria. Apart from his ministry turning metal waste into economic value, it kicked off the Yuletide Road Transportation Palliative for travellers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    One of the beneficiaries receiving a cheque of N300, 000 from Governor Namadi 2 hours ago

    Jigawa: Namadi  splashes scholarship fund  on youths 
    Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso 3 hours ago

    Kwankwaso’s defection to APC welcome development, says state party chairman
    5 hours ago

    Lugard: 80 Years After
    L-R: Ayokunnumi Abraham, Head, SME Segments, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ruth Ogbodu, 3rd place winner, Yemisi Otokiti, 1st place winner, Olanrewaju Amodu, 2nd place winner, Chinenye Ekwulugo, alpher Experience Manager, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ebunoluwa Amusan, Brand Sponsorship and Partnership, Union Bank of Nigeria and Olusegun Odufuwa, Convener, Youth Leadership Conference, during the RISE Business Challenge sponsored by Union Bank of Nigeria held recently at the University of Lagos, Akoka. 5 hours ago

    Made In Naija: Union Bank Empowers Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs
    Abejide at the event 7 hours ago

    Yagba women woo Abejide to APC
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Easter message: Forces of evil will never prevail over our country
    Monday Agbonika 9 hours ago

    Uromi killings: Edo CP, Monday Agbonika, allays fear of reprisal attack 
    Niyi Fagbuaro2.jpg 9 hours ago

    Celebrating Our Victory on Good Friday