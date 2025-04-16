Gov Abiodun Unveils Mascot, Logo, Theme Song for National Sports Festival

The 22nd National Sports Festival is gathering momentum with the official communication materials for the Gateway Games being unveiled.

Unveiling the Mascot at a colourful ceremony at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun noted that the Gateway Games is not just Ogun State’s festival, but Nigeria’s festival, assuring that the state is ready to host, calling on all stakeholders to join hands with the LOC to make the sports mundial an unforgettable celebration of talent, unity and national pride.

Gov. Abiodun, represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele explained that the unveiling was a bold testament of his administration towards delivering the most memorable, inclusive, and most inspiring National Sports Festival Nigerians have ever seen.

According to the governor, the mascot and the theme song reflected the energy, cultural heritage, and aspirations of the good people of Ogun State.

The governor, however, urged residents of the state to actively participate by attending events, cheering the athletes, welcoming guests with kindness and showcasing the culture and hospitality that make Ogun State a tourism attraction.

Today marks another milestone in our journey towards delivering what we promise will be the most memorable, most inclusive, and most inspiring National Sports Festival Nigeria has ever seen.

“As many of you will recall, Ogun State last hosted the National Sports Festival in 2006. Nearly two decades later, we are more than ready to welcome the country once again. But this time, we are raising the bar significantly.

“This year’s edition features several new initiatives which the Director General of the National Sports Commission has already highlighted. These innovations are set to redefine the Festival experience and make Ogun 2024 truly unmissable.

“We are proud to showcase the creativity and talents behind the symbolic elements being unveiled today. The theme song — rich in rhythm and spirit — was composed by the talented Dr. Bayo Adepetun, while the Mascot was brought to life by a brilliant team from our Ministry of Culture. Both reflect the energy, cultural heritage, and aspirations of the good people of Ogun State.

“Beyond the symbolism of today’s event, our focus is squarely on execution. Our Local Organising Committee, under the able leadership of the Executive Secretary, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, and with the guidance and experience of Chief Bukola Olopade, now the Director General of the National Sports Commission, has been working tirelessly. We salute their commitment and that of every member of the LOC, our Sports Associations, and the countless hands working behind the scenes to ensure that all facilities are ready and every detail is in place.

“The Government of Ogun State has made significant investments in upgrading existing facilities and constructing new ones to meet world-class standards. These will not only serve the 2024 Festival but will stand as a lasting legacy of this event. Our goal is clear — to establish Ogun State as a prime destination for sports tourism and athletic excellence in Nigeria.

“To our citizens, sons and daughters of Ogun State at home and abroad, and all residents of Ogun State — this is our moment to shine. I encourage everyone to actively participate by attending events, cheering our athletes, welcoming guests with kindness, and showcasing the culture and hospitality that make us who we are. We have only one opportunity to make a first impression. Let us make it count.

“Sport is more than just a competition; it is a unifier, a leveller, and a platform for discovery. For many young athletes, this Festival may well be the stepping stone to national recognition and international glory. I urge parents and guardians to support their children who show promise in sports. This could be the beginning of something remarkable.

“Ogun 2024 is not just Ogun State’s festival — it is Nigeria’s festival. We are ready to host, but we need all hands on deck to make this a truly unforgettable celebration of talent, unity, and national pride. To our partners in the public and private sectors — come on board. To the media — help us spread the excitement. To all Nigerians — mark your calendars, plan your trips, and prepare to witness history. From May 16 to May 31, the heartbeat of Nigerian sports will be right here in Ogun State. Let’s make it count. Let’s make it spectacular. Let’s make it the best ever. Let’s make it Premium.”

In his remark, the Director-General, National Sports Commission, NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of Ogun state ahead of the fast approaching 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, holding from May 16-30.

Olopade, who doubles as the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, MOC, assured participants that they will witness the best in the country.

The NSC DG noted that this is the first time the federal government is pulling its weight behind the host state to have a successful event.

He noted that the forthcoming festival will match up with the Olympic standard.

Welcoming the Joint Technical Committee to the unveiling ceremony, the Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, appreciated members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for working tirelessly to meet the time frame of the opening ceremony.

Isiaka maintained that Governor Abiodun has made significant investments in upgrading existing facilities and constructing new ones to meet world-class standards.

According to the Sports Commissioner, the facilities would not only serve the 2024 festival but would also stand as a lasting legacy of the National Sports Festival.