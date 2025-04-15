Sierra Leone Endorses Africa Asset Recovery Charter in Nairobi

Abubakar Hashim

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala, has signed the charter of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum, AARP-Forum, during the inaugural meeting in Nairobi, today, on 15 April 2025.

The strategic meeting, at the Panari Hotel, from 15 to 17 April, brings together anti-corruption leaders and key stakeholders from across Africa.

The AARP charter, launched by the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption AUABC, serves as a veritable, non-binding platform to retrieve stolen assets, in line with the Common African Position on Asset Recovery CAPAR.

CAPAR places a premium on recovery and return of stolen assets, and the corresponding effective management of these assets through strong legal frameworks, to ensure transparency, accountability and cross-border cooperation

Africa, today, loses over $50 billion in assets and cash, stashed away from the continent in offshore accounts abroad.

Kaifala’s endorsement today in Nairobi speaks volumes of his determination to further continue his sterling leadership at the Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC.

He is currently ranked among the top 3 anti-corruption czars in Africa.

The AARP-Forum Charter, launched by the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC), serves as a strategic, non-binding framework to guide asset recovery efforts in line with the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR). The Charter particularly supports CAPAR’s Pillar 2—focused on the recovery and return of stolen assets—and Pillar 3, which addresses asset management through stronger legal frameworks, transparency, and cross-border cooperation.

Commissioner Kaifala’s endorsement reinforces Sierra Leone’s commitment to regional anti-corruption collaboration and the broader Africa Against Corruption campaign.

*Abubakar Hashim is our West Coast Bureau Chief