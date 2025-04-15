Man denies receiving money from Gov. Okpebholo to offset wife’s medical bill at UBTH 

Man denies receiving money from Gov. Okpebholo to offset wife’s medical bill at UBTH 

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 2:35 pm


 

Abdulahi, his wife and baby

Abdulahi, his wife and baby

By Jethro Ibileke

Mr. Umoru Imokha Abdulahi, whose wife and newborn daughter were detained at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) over inability to pay their bill, has dismissed reports claiming that Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, facilitated their discharge from the Hospital after paying their outstanding bills.

It would be recalled that Mrs Umoru and the newborn daughter she had through Caesarean Section, were detained for 21 days by the management of UBTH over their inability to pay their bills.

The distraught father was asked to pay additional sum of ₦330,000 by the UBTH management, after his initial deposit of ₦200,000, before he could take his wife and baby home.

Umoru made the denial at the Edo State secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) while reacting to calms that Okpebholo, represented by his Special Adviser on Health Matters, Precious Ogboru, and Executive Assistant, James Iorkusah, visited both mother and her newborn at UBTH and offset the outstanding bills.

Umoru who hails from Agenebode, in Etsako East Local Government Area of the State, however described as strange, reports that the Governor’s representatives met with them at the Hospital.

“At no time during my ordeal at the Hospital did I meet or received any form of assistance from the State Government through the Governor’s Special Adviser on Health Matters, Precious Ogboru, and Executive Assistant, James Iorkusah, who claimed to have visited our family at UBTH over inability to offset the bill.

“My wife does not bear the name ‘Mercy Bassey’. Our cry to the Governor in the media last Tuesday to help offset our medical bills of ₦330,000 never got government attention to the best of my knowledge until UBTH discharged us, following public outcry,” he said

Mr Umoru however expressed gratitude to the media and compassionate Nigerians for their prompt intervention, which led to the management of the UBTH for releasing his wife and baby without any additional financial burden after the initial ₦200,000 deposit.

Reliable sources however had it that the monetary assistance Governor Okpebholo approved for the Umorus was di erted tó another indigent patient in Hospital named Mrs Mercy Bassey.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    V P Shettima 3 mins ago

    Nigeria Restates Resolve to Rank Among Top 80 Nations On Global Human Capital Index
    2 hours ago

    Aba Power to Create 350 New Jobs With Its New Mass Prepaid Meter Rollout
    Blessing CEO and IVD 2 hours ago

    Just In: Blessing CEO and IVD get engaged
    Sierra Leone’s ACC boss, Francis Ben Kaifala, signing the AARP document in Nairobi 5 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Endorses Africa Asset Recovery Charter in Nairobi
    President Bola Tinubu, left 5 hours ago

    Nigeria Signs ECOWAS Tariff Offer: Advancing AfCFTA Implementation
    Dr Omololu Olunyo 8 hours ago

    The Riddle that was Olunloyo
    VIS officials and a commercial bus in Lagos. Photo credit: Channels 9 hours ago

    Rickety, unsafe buses no longer at ease in new Lagos
    Samuel Kolawole 9 hours ago

    Why US-based Nigerian writer, Samuel Kolawole won $50,000 Whiting Award