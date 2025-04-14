Taskforce arrests 500 criminals, seizes illicit drugs worth millions of Naira in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Chairman of the Kano state Taskforce Committee on Security Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation, Yusuf Kofar Mata, on Sunday, hinted that over 500 wanted criminals have been arrested and assorted illicit drugs worth millions of Naira have been seized in Kano.

Kofa Mata, who doubles as the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, further revealed that the suspects were involved in various acts of thuggery and drug-related crimes across the State.

He stated this during a stakeholders meeting organized by the Taskforce, attended by the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori and the Deputy Governor, Comrade Abdussalam Gwarzo, held at Sani Abacha stadium Indoor Sports hall.

According to him, the arrested suspected criminals were all on the police’s wanted list.

Our Correspondent reports that the taskforce, which includes operatives from the Police, DSS, NDLEA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Correctional Service, Immigration, Vigilante groups, and government officials, recently apprehended an additional 75 hardened criminals during a single night operation as they attempted to flee.

Kofar Mata further stated that, “due to the resurgence of thuggery and drug trafficking in the State, the committee has successfully identified criminal hideouts and dangerous spots in several communities across the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas.”

He urged community leaders to continue supporting the Committee to enhance the safety of lives and property in the State, describing the stakeholders’ meeting as crucial in fostering peace and security across the state.

In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor said the establishment of the Taskforce Committee on Security Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation is a testament to the Kano State Government’s resolve to tackle security challenges facing the State.

He said: ” The Committee’s efforts are yielding positive results, and I am encouraged by the progress made so far.

Furthermore, we must recognize that the security of our communities is a shared responsibility.

“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate the unwavering dedication of the Kano State Taskforce Committee comprising all the security agencies including Police, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Correctional Service, NDLEA, Immigration, Vigilante and other government functionaries who work tirelessly, often at great personal risk, to safeguard our lives and property. Your bravery and commitment do not go unnoticed, and I extend our gratitude to each and every one of you.

“However, we must also acknowledge that security cannot be achieved in isolation. Strengthening the fabric of security in Kano State demands robust collaboration among various stakeholders, including security agencies, traditional institutions, religious leaders, community representatives, and, most importantly, the citizens themselves. We are all, in one way or another, key players in the pursuit of a peaceful society.

“Today’s workshop is designed not only to share knowledge but to foster dialogue and collaboration. Let us explore innovative security models that reflect the unique dynamics and needs of our communities. We will engage in discussions that highlight successful strategies and practices, as well as the challenges we face. Ultimately, we must seek to establish a cohesive security approach that respects our cultural values and engages our community members actively.

” The threats to our security, particularly Thuggery (Daba) and Drug Abuse, are ever-evolving, and we must adopt a proactive rather than reactive stance. This requires not only the exchange of ideas but also actionable commitments from all parties involved. I urge each of you to approach today’s sessions with an open mind and a collaborative spirit.

“Moreover, our commitment to sustainable development goes beyond mere infrastructure. We understand that the true measure of progress lies in the empowerment of our people, particularly vulnerable youth. That is why we are investing in education and vocational training programs tailored to meet the needs of our youth and adults alike. By equipping our citizens with the skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving job market, we are not only addressing crime and unemployment, but we are also fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We believe that every child in Kano State deserves a chance to learn, grow, and realize their full potential. This is not just a promise; it is our duty to ensure that no child is left behind.

“As we embrace these changes, I urge all citizens of Kano State to engage actively in this transformative journey. Your voices, your ideas, and your participation are crucial as we work together to build a brighter future. Together, we can overcome challenges and create a Kano that not only meets the needs of today but thrives for generations to come.”

In his address, the Commissioner of Police said the feat was a result of continuous synergy among security agencies.

According to him:. ” When I assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police, I was acutely aware of the security challenges that lay ahead. We identified thuggery, particularly the notorious Fadan Daba, and drug abuse as our top priorities. These challenges threaten the safety and security of our communities and jeopardize the futures of our youth.

“We developed a comprehensive action plan to tackle these issues head-on. I’m delighted to report that our efforts are yielding significant results. We’ve arrested one hundred and fifty (150) individuals involved in thuggery and other violent crimes, recovered dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, and stolen properties.

“While our achievements are commendable, we recognize that they are only the beginning. The roots of thuggery and drug abuse run deep in society, often stemming from socio-economic factors, lack of opportunities, and inadequate support systems. We must work together to provide alternatives for our youth.

“This means investing in education, vocational training, and recreational programs that engage our young people and offer them pathways to success. By equipping them with the skills and experiences they need, we ensure they are prepared for the workforce and empowered to pursue their passions and dreams.

“In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, our respected Traditional Rulers, particularly Ward Heads (Masu Unguwanni), play a vital role in community policing. They’re close to the public and can provide valuable insights into local security dynamics.

“Their contributions are crucial to our efforts to restore peace and stability in Kano State. I therefore urged our traditional Rulers here to give their total commitment in our quest to end thuggery-related crimes in Kano State. You have to critically study your area, identify security threats and liaise with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in your areas to address any likely emerging challenges. To all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), ensure you work with all relevant stakeholders to address emerging crimes. When we work together with people’s support and cooperation, there will be ‘no more Daba in Kano’.

” I appreciate the support and cooperation of all security stakeholders in our efforts to combat thuggery and promote youth rehabilitation. Together, we can build a safer and more prosperous Kano State.”