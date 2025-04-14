Jigawa targets production of 3.6 million metric tonnes of rice annually

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state government has targeted an annual production of 3.6 million metric tonnes of rice, as Governor Umar Namadi flagged off the 2025 Dry Season Rice Production Programme and launched the Jigawa Rice Value Chain Development initiative, aimed at positioning the state as Nigeria’s leading rice producer.

Governor Namadi said the programme targets an annual rice production of 3.6 million metric tonnes through the cultivation of 1.2 million hectares of land.

Speaking at the event in Auyo Local Government Area, the Governor described the launch as a turning point in the state’s agricultural development agenda.

“This event is more than just another agricultural initiative—it embodies our collective determination to position Jigawa State as Nigeria’s agricultural powerhouse and a key contributor to national food security,” he said.

The Governor noted that Jigawa is already the second-largest rice-producing state in Nigeria and said that the new programme will deepen this achievement.

Under the initiative, 58,500 farmers will benefit from subsidized inputs such as certified seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, and access to irrigation equipment, including 20,000 water pumps—10,000 solar-powered and 10,000 fuel-powered—to ensure efficient water supply during the dry season.

Governor Namadi also said that the state has set an ambitious but achievable target:

“Our goal is to reach 500,000 hectares of dry season rice cultivation by 2030, with the long-term objective of cultivating 1.2 million hectares annually to produce 3.6 million metric tonnes of rice,” he added.

The Governor further highlighted the state’s broader mechanization agenda, including the procurement of 360 tractors, 70 combine harvesters, and the establishment of the Jigawa Farm Mechanization Service Company to provide affordable mechanization services to farmers.

“We are building a fully mechanized agriculture sector—from land preparation to harvesting,” he said.

To promote transparency, Governor Namadi said, the state is implementing the Jigawa Input Voucher System to ensure accountability in input distribution.

According to him, “we will not tolerate any form of malpractice—whether input diversion, loan default, or other sharp practices. These resources represent the hard work and sacrifice of all Jigawa citizens, and we will protect them vigorously.”

Dr. Saifullahi Umar, Technical Adviser on Agriculture, in his keynote address, described rice as “the bedrock of food security, a critical driver of household incomes, and a strategic commodity in our national agricultural transformation agenda.”

He explained that the programme is built around five pillars: access to inputs, extension services, financing, climate-smart practices, and robust data systems.

He revealed that the 58,500 participating farmers would be grouped into 1,170 clusters for ease of monitoring and support, as each cluster will receive hands-on training in best agronomic practices, irrigation efficiency, and financial management.

“Extension agents will be equipped with tools such as the RiceAdvice mobile app to improve advisory services.

“In line with financial sustainability, the programme offers tailored input loans with flexible repayment structures.

“Repayment of input loans can be made in cash or in-kind, and will be due at the end of the 2025 dry season. For solar water pump beneficiaries, we have designed a convenient installment plan spread over several seasons,” he said.