Versity Boys and B. Unit Boys Set for Thrilling JOF U-13 Football Tournament Finale

The stage is set for an electrifying conclusion to the 6th edition of the JOF Under-13 Football Tournament. Versity Boys of Lagos Island and B. Unit Boys of Mainland will face off in the highly anticipated Grand Finale on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Sports Centre, University of Lagos, Akoka.

Versity Boys of Lagos Island has showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament. With a strong squad and a winning mentality, they are confident of emerging victorious in the final. Their journey to the final has been marked by impressive performances, and they will look to continue this form against B. Unit Boys.

Unit Boys: Hungry for Glory Unit Boys of Mainland has also had an impressive run in the tournament. With a talented team and a never-say-die attitude, they are determined to lift the trophy. They will need to bring their A-game to overcome Versity Boys and claim the championship title.

The Final Showdown

The Grand Finale promises to be an exciting encounter between two talented teams. Both Versity Boys and B. Unit Boys have shown that they have what it takes to win the tournament, and the final will be a thrilling conclusion to the 6th edition of the JOF Under-13 Football Tournament.

Third-Place Playoff

In the third-place playoff, Strong Dove of Orile will take on 1st Class FC of Lagos Island. Both teams will be looking to secure a podium finish and end their tournament on a high note.

The final match is set to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams giving their all to emerge victorious. Who will lift the trophy? The suspense will be resolved on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Prizes and Awards

The prizes and awards for this year’s edition are as follows:

– Champion: N750,000.00 with a trophy

– Runners-up: N500,000.00 with a trophy

– Third Place: N350,000.00 with a trophy

– Fourth Place: N250,000.00 only

– Individual excellence prizes will also be awarded to the:

– Highest Goal Scorer

– Most Valuable Player

– Best Goal Keeper

A Platform for Young Talents

The JOF Under-13 Football Tournament has served as a platform for nurturing young footballers across Nigeria, providing a structured environment for them to grow not just as athletes but as individuals capable of leadership, collaboration, and resilience. The tournament’s vision is to contribute meaningfully to the development of grassroots football in Nigeria.

Past Success

In 2024, the JOF All Stars, made up of the best talents selected from the tournament, triumphed over the Ogun State Super Strikers with a commanding 3-1 victory. This achievement reflects the immense potential that lies within the young players and reinforces the tournament’s commitment to building a solid foundation for the future of Nigerian football.

Conclusion

As the tournament comes to a close, the management of JOF Nigeria Limited encourages all spectators to celebrate not only the winners but every participant who has contributed to making this tournament a success. The conclusion of the tournament will mark another milestone in the growth of youth football in Nigeria.