Malicious campaign: Ajube writes Tinubu, says peace under threat in Niger Delta

Businessman and ex-agitator, Chief Bibopere Ajube, the Beleukoriwei of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom of Ondo State aka General Shoot-At-Sight has alerted President Bola Tinubu of threat to peace in Niger Delta as a result of malicious attacks against him and subversion of peace building efforts in the oil rich region. .

Ajube said this in a recent open letter to the President which he also copied to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Chief of Defence Staff, the Minister of Defence and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ajube, in the open letter, accused High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), the proprietor of Tantita Security Ltd, Tonlagha Matthew, an executive of the company and Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the current Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) of conducting a malicious campaign against him.

He alleged that in the malicious campaigns he was being linked to false allegations, including crude oil theft, murder and purported blackmail schemes.

Ajube cited different instances of such malicious campaigns, including a protest allegedly sponsored by the coordinator of the presidential amnesty program on the 16th of march 2025 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state where some beneficiaries of the programme levelled serious malicious allegations against.

“This very malicious allegation were widely reported in both print and electronic media between 16th and 17th of march 2025,” Ajube said.

He also recalled that a few days ago, a protest was staged in the United Kingdom by a group who identified themselves as the Niger Delta Environmental Justice Coalition. He said the protesters asked him to stop media attack against Tompolo and Otuaro

“More gravely, I was insinuated to have played a role in the tragic death of one Mr. Ikerete Udo, a Tantita Security staff reportedly killed by oil thieves.”

But Ajube denied the allegation as he insisted that he did not have any involvement, directly or indirectly, in the death of Mr. Udo or sponsored directly or indirectly any media campaign against Otuaro, Tompolo and Tantita Security organisation.

“This cruel falsehood is a dangerous fabrication intended to malign my reputation because I have chosen to separate myself from persons whose stock in trade is to continually get government patronage by promoting violent agitations and spreading fear among our people,” he said.

He also alleged that under the leadership of Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the Presidential Amnesty Programme has become a symbol of division and personal vendetta.

“Rather than serve as a unifying figure, his tenure has been marked by selectivity, exclusion of critical stakeholders, and endorsement of smear campaigns that have deepened mistrust among ex-agitators.

“On the other hand, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), whose Tantita Security Services was once hailed for community-driven surveillance, has regrettably allowed his platform to be misused for personal battles and vendetta. Reports of blacklisting and strategic intimidation against those who hold differing views are becoming too common to ignore.

“Also, Matthew Tonlagha, an influential actor within Tantita’s operations, has been alleged in several internal accounts to be a chief enabler of these smear campaigns, encouraging the sidelining of credible Niger Delta actors in favour of loyalty-based patronage. His role has contributed to the growing affection among Niger delta stakeholders, many of whom now feel betrayed by the very institutions meant to protect and reintegrate them,” Ajube alleges while calling on the President to investigate the allegations.

While recalling that he has contributed to contribute to maintaining the existing peace in the Niger Delta since he accepted the Amnesty Programme, the Beleukoriwei of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom urged the President to institute independent investigation into the organisation of the UK protest, with specific attention to the roles played by Otuaro and Tonlagha its organization.

He also urged the President to review the current direction of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to ensure it reflects inclusivity, transparency, and the original mandate of disarmament, rehabilitation, and reintegration, devoid of parochial interest and exclusionary tactics.

In addition, Ajube called on the President to convene a Niger Delta peace and reconciliation summit, where all stakeholders, including sidelined voices, can contribute to a unified peacebuilding framework devoid of personal vendetta or economic resource monopolization.

The Ondo businessman also urged the President to direct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the growing trend of international protests targeting Nigerian citizens without legal basis or evidence.

“Your Excellency, the Niger Delta remains one of Nigeria’s most sensitive regions. Years of effort have gone into building the peace we enjoy today. However, that peace is under threat, not only from enemies of the state, but also from individuals entrusted with its preservation. Unless decisive action is taken, the region may regress into the cycle of mistrust, violence, and exclusion it has only recently begun to heal from,” he concluded.