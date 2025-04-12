Lagos unveils 20-year plan to transform Ibeju-Lekki area into tourism, industrial hub

On Friday, Lagos State unveiled a comprehensive 20-year development plan (2024–2044) aimed at transforming the Ibeju-Lekki area into a dynamic and globally competitive urban hub.

The plan, according to NAN, focuses on enhancing tourism, housing, agriculture, and industrial development to stimulate economic growth and improve residents’ quality of life.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, announced the plan during the final stakeholders’ meeting held at the Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat.

He explained that the session aimed to ratify the provisions of the newly proposed Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan.

Olumide emphasised that the plan marked a major step in the growth of Ibeju-Lekki, which had been identified as an emerging economic hub in Lagos State.

“The 20-year plan is designed to create a sustainable, flexible, and dynamic global community.

“It seeks to harness the area’s potential in agriculture, tourism, the blue economy, and marine activities,” he said.

He noted that, in view of the region’s rapid growth and strategic importance, the government initiated a review of the existing Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan.

“This led to the development of a standalone Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan tailored to the area’s unique challenges and opportunities.

The primary goal, according to Olumide, is to establish Ibeju-Lekki as a place where residents can live, work, play, and thrive within a secure, inclusive, and well-planned urban environment.

According to him, the plan incorporates key elements of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S + Agenda of making the Lagos a 21st century economy.

“And this aligns with major infrastructural projects in the area, such as the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki Deep Seaport, and Alaro City.

“Other transformative projects within the axis include the proposed Lekki International Airport, the Green-Line Rail Project, and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“To fully unlock the area’s potential, the Model City Plan prioritises the provision of mass transit systems, youth empowerment initiatives, social inclusion, technology integration, and holistic community development.”

Olumide called on all stakeholders to support and contribute to the implementation of the plan.

He noted that it reflected the government’s vision for sustainable, economically vibrant, and inclusive urban growth.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Mr Oluwole Sotire, also made a presentation.

Sotire said the plan was presented for final ratification following its approval by the ministry and completion of previous phases submitted by the project consultants, MOA Planners Ltd.

He explained that the project followed a structured process, including an inception report, a baseline study, a draft final plan, and a 28-day public inspection held between February 26 and April 1, 2024, across five key locations.

“The Ibeju-Lekki and Lekki LCDA Secretariats, Epe Local Government Secretariat, LASPPPPA Headquarters, and the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.”

The Chairmen of Ibeju-Lekki LCDA and Lekki LCDA, Mr Abdulahi Oluwa and Mr Rasak Kasali respectively, expressed satisfaction with the boundary delineation in the plan.

They also jointly requested a one-month extension to submit additional inputs that would further enrich the document.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting saw active participation from traditional rulers, former council chairmen, community leaders, market representatives, and other stakeholders.

Attendees offered valuable feedback and suggestions, which will be considered for incorporation to ensure the final plan truly reflects the aspirations of the Ibeju-Lekki people.