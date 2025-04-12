Excitement As Kaduna Blazes The Trail In Establishment Of SAPZ In Nigeria

The people of Daki-Takwas community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State played host to, arguably, the highest collection of Very Import Personalities, VIPs, they have ever seen at a single event yet on Tuesday, 8 April. With Vice President Kashim Shettima, Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, (AfDB) other top officials of the Nigerian government including the Minister of Agriculture present at the occasion, the community was, for a few hours, the focus of the nation.

The presence of the important personalities was indicative of the importance the rustic community has now attained as the host of Nigeria’s first Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ). Currently being implemented in 27 sites across 11 countries (including Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Madagascar), the SAPZ scheme is a key factor in the “Feed Africa” component of AfDB’s High 5s – the focus areas by outlined by Adesina on his assumption of office as the Bank’s President in 2015.

The five focus areas were identified as essential for transforming the lives of the people of the continent in line with the aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Essentially, the SAPZs are designed to create agro-industrial hubs that integrate farmers with processors, reduce post-harvest losses, and expand rural economic opportunities. “The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone is about developing new economic zones across Africa close to where farmers are. These zones have enabling infrastructure — power, water, roads, irrigation and today, we’re investing over $3 billion in more than 11 countries,” Adesina explained at a recent Africa Investment Forum in Rabat, Morocco.

Designed to strengthen food security, generate sustainable employment opportunities and bolster the economies of semi urban and rural areas, the initiative is being implemented through innovative public-private partnerships. The private sector partners of the implementing states are saddled with the responsibility of designing, developing and operating the zones for the achievement of a sustainable blueprint for agro-industrial growth.

The road to last Tuesday’s launch of the SAPZ in Nigeria began in 2022 when the AfDB, with support from the Islamic Development Bank, IFAD, and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms entered into an agreement with the Federal Government for Phase One of the initiative to be implemented in Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Cross River, Imo, Ogun, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory.



Performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Phase 1 of SAPZ in Kaduna last Tuesday, Vice- President Shettima described the initiative as a strategic milestone in President Bola Tinubu’s plan to industrialise Nigeria’s agricultural sector and create sustainable jobs across the country.

Addressing dignitaries and stakeholders at the vast expanse of land designated for the facility in Daki-Takwas, VP Shettima affirmed that SAPZ is a “presidential priority project” and a direct solution for tackling longstanding challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, including poor infrastructure, limited access to markets, and low value addition.

“We are not just breaking ground. We are building the infrastructure to feed our people, empower our youth, and fulfil the economic promise of our nation. This is not just about bricks and mortar. It is about people. It is about the resilience of our farmers, the ingenuity of our entrepreneurs, and the commitment of our government to build a future that works for everyone,” said the Vice President.

He further described the SAPZ initiative as a strategy that, “lays the foundation for real economic transformation.”

VP Shettima highlighted the potentials of the initiative to attract young Nigerians into the agricultural sector, noting that SAPZ would generate thousands of jobs and equip the youth with relevant skills to become active players in the economy. “The youth of Nigeria must not be spectators. They must be stakeholders and shapers of their own futures,” he declared.

The Vice President therefore commended the Governor Sani Uba-led Kaduna State Government for blazing the trail in the establishment of the SAPZ in Nigeria. “Kaduna is not a stranger to agricultural leadership. What we are starting here today will become a model for other states to follow,” he said.

SAPZ To Position Kaduna As A Major Player in Nigeria’s Industrial Development

Also speaking at the event, Governor Uba Sani described the SAPZ as a strategic investment designed to accelerate industrial development across Nigeria. While highlighting the potentials for socio-economic transformation of Kaduna through SAPZ, the Governor noted that agriculture currently contributes 42% to the state’s GDP and employs 60% of the state workforce.

“The SAPZ is a huge investment designed to position Kaduna State as a major player in Nigeria’s industrial development. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic development,” the Governor noted.

He further revealed that his administration had increased its budgetary provision for the agricultural sector from ₦1.4 billion in 2023 to ₦23.4 billion and ₦74.2 billion in 2024 and 2025 respectively, in demonstration of its commitment to harnessing the potentials of the sector for jobs and economic transformation as encapsulated in the SAPZ initiative.



Perhaps, the most excited person at the event was AfDB President Adesina who is not just a Nigerian, but had been Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture from 2011 to 2015.

As Nigeria’s agriculture Minister, the AfDB President implemented initiatives that ensured that farmers in the country were able to provide enough food to feed the citizens even with the devastation of farmlands across the country by floods in 2012.

He had also proposed an initiative similar to SAPZ to harness the potentials of the agricultural sector for industrial and economic development to the Nigerian government at the time.

Adesina took his idea to AfDB as part of the initiatives for actualizing the Feed Africa component of the Bank’s High 5s.

“It has taken us eleven years to get here, and I am delighted that we are finally here,” Adesina said while commending and applauding Kaduna’s commitment to the actualisation of the SAPZ initiative.

He noted that the AfDB has invested $200 million in the $510 million project, co-financed by IFAD, IsDB, and the Green Climate Fund.

He described the kickoff of the SAPZ initiative as a milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards transforming and industrialising its agricultural sector.

“This achievement reflects years of dedication, vision, and consistency in policy direction,” he said while commending President Bola Tinubu’s recognition and commitment to SAPZ as a presidential priority. “The project was delayed by institutional inertia and fragmented approaches, but today we celebrate its renewal and progress,” he said.

For Successful SAPZs In Nigeria

However, the AFDB President did not fail to highlight the key enablers necessary for Nigeria to harness the opportunities in the establishment of SAPZ just like other countries where the initiative is already running.

For effective implementation and long term stability of SAPZ across Nigeria, Adesina said the initiative must be backed up by strong political will and commitment at the highest levels while there must be policy continuity even if there is a change in administration so as not to discourage investors. He also harped on the importance of cross-ministerial cooperation for coordinated delivery and successful outcomes of the agro-industrial zones.

“To secure continuity across all 36 zones, the initiative must be codified by the National Assembly through appropriate legislation. Finally, to ensure proper coordination nationwide, this effort must be backed by law and institutional structures,” said the AfDB President.

Also speaking at the event, Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the SAPZ initiative has the potential to revolutionise Nigeria’s agricultural history: “This programme will be a game changer. It is designed to attract private sector investment in agro-industrial processing, drive value addition, and enhance rural development. It will strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural ecosystem to respond favourably to the challenges of our time,” the Minister said.

“We are indeed very grateful for this project. On behalf of the people and government of Kaduna State, we express our profound gratitude,” the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli said while expressed appreciation for the project on behalf of the people of Kaduna State.

Dignitaries who attended the event included former Vice President Namadi Sambo; Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal; Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Sen. John Enoh; members of the National Assembly; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; representative of the Minister of Finance; members of the Kaduna State Executive Council and State Assembly; and the National Project Coordinator of SAPZ, Dr Kabir Yusuf, among others.