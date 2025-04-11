Uromi killings: Kano Deputy Governor leads delegation to Edo state

Friday, April 11, 2025 10:18 am


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu AbdusSlam Gwarzo, on Thursday, led a high-powered Kano Committee to further discuss with Edo state government on the best way to fashion out strategies towards fulfilling the promises of reconciliation and compensation made to the families of the 16 killed Kano hunters.

Our Correspondent reports that a fortnight ago, Edo state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his entourage was in Kano during which he had fruitful meeting with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and also visited the families of the killed hunters at Bunkure Local Government Area.

However, Governor Yusuf constituted  a high-powered committee headed by his Deputy, Comrade Gwarzo, to investigate the recent killings in Uromi, Edo State.

A Statement by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Spokesperson  to the Deputy Governor,  indicated that the Committee members  departed Kano to Edo state, on Thursday for a fact-finding and peace-building mission.

The Committee is led by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

The Statement  added that  the committee included prominent figures such as the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Mohammad Isa Umar; Commissioners for Religious Affairs, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Special Duties and Women Affairs; Chairman of Bunkure Local Government Area; among other top officials.

The Committee was established in response to national outrage and growing concern over the violent attacks in Uromi, which claimed several lives and displaced many residents — including indigenes of Kano State residing in the area.

Speaking at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport prior to departure, Deputy Governor Gwarzo reiterated the committee’s commitment to justice, peace, and reconciliation.

“Our mandate is clear — to investigate, to consult, and to recommend sustainable solutions. This is not just a fact-finding mission, but a peace-building initiative aimed at restoring confidence and preventing further violence,” Gwarzo stated.

The tragic incident, which occurred last month, heightened tensions in the affected community.

 As part of its assignment, the Committee is scheduled to hold consultations with the Edo State Governor, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, and civil society organizations during its week-long stay.

“This initiative forms part of a broader intervention by the Northern Governors Forum to demonstrate solidarity, promote national unity, and respond proactively to rising insecurity across the country.

“Further updates will be provided as the committee progresses with its engagement in Edo State,” the Statement added.

