Sanwo-Olu gifts LASU overall best graduating student N10m

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, announced a cash gift of N10 million for Miss Isioma Sybil Nwosu, who emerged as the Best Graduating Student in the Lagos State University for the 2023/2024 academic session with a CGPA of 4.93.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced the N10 million cash gift to Nwosu of the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, during the Lagos State University’s 28th Convocation Ceremony at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU, Ojo.

During the ceremony, where awards of doctorate degrees and Honorary Doctorate Degrees and Distinguished Professorship were conferred on deserving individuals, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), and former Deputy Governor of the State, Otunba Olufemi Pedro, were awarded Honourary Doctorate degrees.

Brigadier-General Marwa, a former Military Administrator of Lagos State, was awarded Doctor of Humane Letters (Infrastructure, Security and National Development) Honoris Causa, while Otunba Pedro, a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), received Doctor of Business (Banking, Entrepreneurship and National Development) Honoris Causa. Prof. Joseph Abayomi Omoniyi Olagunju was also honoured with the esteemed rank of Distinguished Professor.

Speaking during the 28th convocation ceremony of 11,917 graduates from different faculties and departments in LASU, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised the need for Nigerian leaders to ensure that the nation’s educational system remains relevant and effective in providing innovative solutions to real-life problems.

“Education is the backbone of our society, and we must recognise its importance in addressing societal needs and human development. As leaders, we must ensure our educational system remains relevant and effective in providing innovative solutions to real-life problems,” he said.

While stressing the importance of academic excellence in society, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that leaders must remind young people that excelling in education is just as valuable as success in the entertainment industry, fashion, or sports. “It’s our responsibility to foster a culture that hungers for knowledge and innovation,” he said.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration is dedicated to empowering students in state-owned tertiary institutions, nurturing innovative thinkers, problem-solvers, and great leaders who will bring about sustainable, transformative change and growth to the State.

He said that to achieve this and build on past successes, the government is committed to providing more significant financial investment towards expanding infrastructure within and around, ensuring the safety and welfare of the staff and students of the University.

The Governor highlighted that the THEMES+ agenda prioritises education in the State, elucidating that the government has fostered innovative thinkers, problem-solvers, and great leaders through access to various youth development programmes and initiatives for students, such as the Job Initiative Lagos (JIL), a job employability initiative organised for final-year students.

“These efforts demonstrate our commitment to improving the welfare of staff and students of this University, providing opportunities for educational advancement to indigenes and residents of our dear Lagos State. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the welfare of the staff and students of the University is prioritised. This, we believe, will ensure that LASU thrives for the benefit of the surrounding community, the State, and Nigeria as well,” the Governor said.

Reflecting on the 11,917 graduates from the 2023/2024 academic session of the University, who reached a milestone, Sanwo-Olu said it represented a culmination of years of dedication and hard work, adding that the moment signified the closure of one significant chapter in their lives and the commencement of another, filled with promise and opportunity.

While acknowledging the outstanding achievements of Lagos State University, the Governor highlighted that Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello’s leadership has been a game-changer in university administration in Nigeria by introducing innovative approaches and bringing a refreshing perspective to the field and elevating Lagos State University to greater heights, which has attracted both national and international recognition.

Earlier in her address to the students, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, lauded the State Government for its support and steady contribution to the University, which she said has been

Earlier in her address to the students, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, lauded the State Government for its support and steady contribution to the University, which she said has been truly exceptional.

Reeling out some of the achievements recorded at the University, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted that 43 out of 44 of the school’s courses were accredited in October-November 2023. She added that at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education, the school commenced postgraduate diplomas, professional masters, and academic masters for the first time in the history of the program, stressing that “the program involves international students.”

In his welcome address, the Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN), said the celebration and recognition are a testament to the university’s dedication to nurturing great leaders.

He encouraged grandaunts to be good ambassadors of the institution, adding that they should remember that they are not only representing themselves but also their families, university, and state, as they go forward into the world. He also charged them to be innovative, creative, and focused in their pursuit of success.

In all, 971 Diploma students, 8,711 students for first-degree programmes, 2,235 Postgraduate students, 302 Postgraduate Diplomas, 1,132 Academic Masters, 639 Professional Masters, 125 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD.), and 37 Professional Doctoral Degrees in various fields of learning graduated from the institution.