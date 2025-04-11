Sanwo-Olu congratulates Marwa, Pedro on LASU’s doctorate awards   

Friday, April 11, 2025 9:25 am


 

 

Otunba Femi Pedro; the Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Gbolahan Elias; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chairman/CEO, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) conferred with Doctor of Humane Letters (Infrastructure, Security and National Development) Honoris Causa; his wife, Munirat; Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello and Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Sir David Sunmoni during the 28th convocation ceremony of LASU, at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), and former Deputy Governor of the State, Otunba Olufemi Pedro, for the Honorary Doctorate degrees conferred on them by the Lagos State University (LASU).

Brigadier-General Marwa, a former Military Administrator of Lagos State, was awarded Doctor of Humane Letters (Infrastructure, Security and National Development) Honoris Causa, while Otunba Pedro, a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), received Doctor of Business (Banking, Entrepreneurship and National Development) Honoris Causa during LASU’s 28th Convocation ceremony on Thursday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the distinguished honourees are exemplary leaders who have left an indelible mark on Lagos State.

He said the honours bestowed on Marwa and Pedro are well-deserved considering their roles in the development and growth of LASU, Lagos State and Nigeria in different capacities as public officers and their remarkable impact in their chosen professions.

“Your wealth of experience, exemplary leadership, and innovative spirit serve as a beacon of inspiration and have earned you a place among the most revered individuals in our society. These honorary degrees serve as a testament to your unwavering commitment to positive change in the state and nation at large,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Marwa’s innovative and impactful programmes, such as “Operation 250 Roads” and “Operation Sweep”, spearheaded by him during his regime as the Military Administrator of Lagos State, greatly improved the state’s infrastructure and security.

He said Pedro’s exceptional leadership and economic expertise significantly helped to boost Lagos State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), particularly during his tenure as the deputy to former Governor Bola Tinubu, now President of Nigeria.

