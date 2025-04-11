Native doctors’ deception: 23 Anambra indigenes to die in Indonesia over drugs – Soludo

Native doctors’ deception: 23 Anambra indigenes to die in Indonesia over drugs – Soludo

Friday, April 11, 2025 12:21 pm


Governor Soludo, top.

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has lamented how so called native doctors deceived Anambra indigenes into carrying mind bending substances with the assurance that the scanner machine would go blind as they passed through foreign airports.

Consequently, 23 of them are on death row, in Indonesia for drug related crimes, awaiting the guillotine man!

The Governor blamed native doctors who made charms for those involved “claiming that the drugs on them would not be detected by machine or human.”

The Governor’s Statement :

We are not against traditional worshippers; what we are against is people who are doing dangerous medicines and charms.
Go to Indonesia, 23 Ndi Anambra are on death row there for drug-related offences.
These native doctors will deceive you that they will prepare a charm that when you carry drugs and enter the airport, the white man’s scanner will go blind.
These young people believe them, and today, many of our people are languishing in jail across the world.
One of the native doctors who is in detention, his son is a waiter in a hotel in Nnewi. If it was that simple, why didn’t he make his son a millionaire?

“One of them that we arrested has sworn that he is just a content creator, yet he has used things like these to deceive our young people that you can become rich without doing any work, as far as you have done oke Ite (money rituals).

“That is why you see young people who wake up in the morning and retire to beer parlours drinking, hoping to get rich later in life..

“We have always known those who are into traditional practices, they have things they believe in, and they were about the most upright people then.

Those were people who believed that if you did the wrong thing, you could be killed by the gods of the land. But what these new crop of criminal native doctors are doing is deceit, and we will not allow that to continue.’

