First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Says No Woman Needs to Die Bringing a Child to Life

*As She Flags off Distribution of Professional Kits to Midwives in North East, Nigeria

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has flagged off the distribution of Professional kits to midwives provided by the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, in the North East Geopolitical Zone of Nigeria.

She was speaking at the flag off for the event held in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The First Lady thought that the demands of the health profession go beyond mere skills and compassion and pointed out that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to move in the right direction to make healthcare delivery better in the country.

She said that the right tools and infrastructure are also being provided.

While commending the efforts and contributions of the midwives and the entire health workforce, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said their efforts continue to be pivotal to attaining the reduction of maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.

“This event is to complement the ongoing Federal Government retraining exercise for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide. I am informed that 59,570 health workers have already completed their training, and that is why the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) procured 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 pairs of Crocs, as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our Midwives”.

She appealed to Nigerians to keep encouraging health workers for their tireless efforts, especially the leadership of the sector.

“I commend the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, CON, the Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, and their entire workforce for their dedicated focus on improving healthcare delivery for our citizens as an important pillar of development, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”.

“All six geopolitical zones will receive 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 pairs of crocs, which will be distributed among the states in each zone. The North East Zone is receiving its allocation today”.

Since its inception in 2023, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) has provided targeted interventions in Agriculture, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Investment to improve the lives of families across Nigeria. RHI recognises that the demands of the health profession require not only skills and compassion, but also the right tools and kits to encourage our Midwives as they serve others. We thank you for all your good work”.

The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu reassured Nigerians that the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to ensuring that the nation gets better and Nigerians live a better life.

She also announced a N50m Business Re-capitalization grant of 1,000 for petty traders in the State, and the Governor promised to match this with an additional 1,000 for petty traders.

“In the spirit of today’s event, the Renewed Hope Initiative will be presenting an additional grant of Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000) to the First Lady of Delta State and RHI State Coordinator to support another set of 1,000 women petty traders with the sum of N50,000 each to recapitalize their existing businesses”.

In his remarks, Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, said the nation is currently witnessing great transformation in the health sector that is gradually but consciously improving life expectancy and other outcomes in the sector.

He commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her strong determination and dedication to improving the lives of the ordinary Nigerian, especially through the visible activities of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, since its inception in 2023.

The Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, assured that the Federal Government is doing all it can to close the gap in accessibility and affordability of healthcare, especially for pregnant women and mothers.

He assured Nurses and Midwives that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appreciates their efforts while urging them to carry out their duties excellently.

The Professional Kits were subsequently presented to the wives of governors for the North East Geo Political States by the First Lady and RHI National Chairman of the RHI Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Also at the event, the RHI Small Businesses Recapitalization grant of N50 million for 1000 women petty traders was presented to the wife of Taraba State Governor, Mrs Agayin Kefas.

The First Lady had also met with the Taraba State Council of Emirs and Chiefs led by the Aku Zika of Wukari, where she appealed for their support in the renewed campaign against HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, Syphilis and Tuberculosis.