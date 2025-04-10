Photo news: Nigeria, Japan sign support for startups

Photo news: Nigeria, Japan sign support for startups

Thursday, April 10, 2025 9:41 pm


L-R: Deputy Head of Mission/Counsellor, Embassy of Japan, Mr Hitoshi Kozaki; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Emeka Obi; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; General Counsel and Secretary of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mrs Ezinwa Okoroafor; and Director of Legal, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Ms Irene Idava, during the signing of “Project for the Development of a Supporting Environment for Start-ups: Addressing Social Challenges,” in Abuja on Thursday, 10/04/25. PHOTO: FMBEP

On Thursday, 10 April 2025, Nigeria and Japan sign “Project for the Development of a Supporting Environment for Start-ups: Addressing Social Challenges,” in Abuja.

See the faces at the ceremony

