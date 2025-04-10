PDP sues Edo APC chairman, Tenebe, over alleged forceful takeover of secretariat

By Jethro Ibileke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, instituted a lawsuit against the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Jarret Tenebe, over alleged violent invasion and takeover of its secretariat.

PDP in a writ of summons from the chamber of A.O. Edeko and Co, prayed the court for a perpetual injunction restraining Jarret Tenebe and his agents from further trespassing on, conducting any business within, or disturbing their peaceful occupation of the secretariat located at No. 49, Airport Road in Benin.

It also asked the court to order Tenebe to pay it over ₦900 million in damages.

It listed the damages to include over ₦300 million as special damages for its office equipment, such as computers, generators, laptops, among others, which he said Tenebe and his thugs carted during the illegal invasion and takeover.

The party asked the court to make “a declaration that the Claimant is the rightful occupant of the premises known as No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State, having leased the same from MR. ENOMA AGBONTAEN, the Landlord, whose said lease is still subsisting.

“A declaration that the violent eviction of the Claimant and its staff from the premises known as No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State, constitutes an act of trespass in law.

“A declaration that by forcefully evicting the Claimant from its rented premises at No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, on the 16th of January 2025, the Defendant violated the Claimant’s rights to a quiet enjoyment of its rented property and thereby cause the Claimant general damages assessed at ₦500,000,000.00k (Five Hundred Million Naira).

“An Order for the payment of the sum of ₦322,765,500.00k as special damages being the value of the Claimant’s office equipment, which includes computers, generators, laptops, etc, that the Defendant and the thugs carted away and destroyed.

“Cost of emergency alternative office at Etano Hotel G.R.A., Benin City, ₦3,000,000.00 (three million naira) per day from 16th January to 13/2/2025 = ₦3,000,000.00 x 30 days ₦90,000,000.00 (Ninety million naira) and at ₦5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) from 13/2/2025 till judgment.”

It, however, prayed the court to grant and restore the claimant’s rights to possession and occupation of its property known as No. 49 Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State.

“An Order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, his agents, servants privies, assigns, any persons howsoever described acting on his behalf or instruction from further trespassing on or operating any manner of business or further disturbing the Claimant’s peaceful occupation of that premises known as No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State”, the writ of summons added.