Pascal Dozie, one of Imo’s brightest stars- Uzodimma

Thursday, April 10, 2025 2:18 pm


The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has bemoaned the passing of the founder of former Diamond Bank, Mr. Pascal Dozie, describing him as one of Imo State’s brightest stars and finest sons.

Dozie died Tuesday, April 8, 2025, according to the family.

In an emotion-laden statement, Governor Uzodimma personally signed on Wednesday, saying Dozie’s death remains a great loss to Nigeria and Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma’s statement read in full:

“NDA PASCHAL DOZIE: ONE OF IMO’S BRIGHTEST STARS.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Nda Paschal Dozie, renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and one of Imo State’s finest sons.

“He made Nigeria proud by founding Diamond Bank, which grew to become one of the most competitive banks in the country. His foresight also saw him co-invest in MTN Nigeria, where he remained a key shareholder until his passing.

Nda Paschal’s death is a great loss to Nigeria and Imo State. His business acumen was exceptional, and his legacy will endure.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Imo State, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in  peace.”

 

 

 

