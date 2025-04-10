Every community deserves a Professor Yusuf Ali SAN- Ambassador Isola

Thursday, April 10, 2025 8:32 am


Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola has described Professor Yusuf Ali SAN as a blessing to every community he finds himself.

He stated this in a goodwill message to Ali who will be turbanned on Friday, 11th April, 2025,  as the 1st Kuliya Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji. Dr. Ibrahim sulu Gambari.

Ambassador Isola reeled out the philanthropic gestures of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria across cities, religious circles, professional bodies, personal levels, educational and health institutions, saying that “Indeed, every community in Nigeria deserves a Professor Yusuf Ali SAN.”

According to him, ” On behalf of myself and family,  I congratulate my dear friend and brother,  Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN as he is turbaned on Friday, 11th of April, 2025 as 1st Kuliya Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate by Mai Martaba the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji. Dr. Ibrahim sulu Gambari,CFR.

“I am aware that the singular honor done him by the Emir and the good people of Ilorin Emirate was in recognition of his numerous and laudable contributions to the peace, progress and development of the  Emirate over the years.”

Amb Sarafa added that ” While Professor Ali has continued to impact positively on his city of residence,  Ilorin, his home town, Ifetedo, in Ife South Local Council of Osun state, has also benefitted immensely from his acts of generosity and philanthropy.”

He said ” With his numerous contributions to Ilorin and Ifetedo in terms of provision of many life changing projects, scholarships for students and empowerment for the poor and the needy, one can safely say that he is a blessing to every community he finds himself. Indeed, every community in Nigeria deserves a Professor Yusuf Ali SAN.”

He stressed that ” worthy of mention  also  are his gestures to his alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University and other tertiary educational institutions in the country which he has supported  with assorted donations including physical structures and projects . Some of those projects are: a twin dormitory of 40 bed spaces to the University of Ilorin; an 80-bed Hostel to the Osun State University; a ten-bed, fully equipped Advanced Trauma Centre to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital;  30-unit ICT center for the Faculty of Law of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife; 30-unit ICT center for the College of Law, Crescent University Abeokuta, Ogun State; 40-unit E Resource center for the Kwara State Polytechnic , Ilorin and a 20-Room Hostel to Fountain University, Osogbo and many others.

Amb Isola, who also described Prof Ali as a pride to the Islamic faith, pointed out that ” his financial support in the propagation of the religion are too numerous to start enumerating and I am sure he too must have lost count of them. ”

He said “The most striking thing about Prof Ali’s philanthropism, is that he  gives with humility,  expecting praise from no one, but reward only  from his maker, Allah. My family and I wish this unique personality long life, sound mind and good health to carry out the demands of his new office- the 1st Kuliyan Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate.”

