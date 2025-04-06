In Senegal, Nigeria Hails Strategic Relationship as Key to West African Stability

** Seeks deeper cooperation in trade, security, democracy

The Nigerian government has described its relationship with Senegal as a strategic partnership built on a foundation of shared history, democratic values and economic interdependence.

This followed Vice President Kashim Shettima’s presence at Senegal’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar on Friday.

VP Shettima had represented President Bola Tinubu at the event where President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal played host to guests from across Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event in Dakar, Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said there were very strong bilateral ties between Nigeria and Senegal, noting that both countries achieved independence in 1960 and have maintained shared commitments to democratic governance and regional security.

Also on Nigeria’s delegation was Hon. Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“Senegal and Nigeria have very strong bilateral ties. This has been as a result of our shared history and circumstances—both countries attained independence at about the same time in 1960,” the Minister stated.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu emphasised the need for continued collaboration in democracy, trade, and security between the two countries.

She said, “Both countries have remained committed to deepening democratic governance, values, and constitutional governance in the African continent. We have also jointly remained committed in the fight against terrorism and building strong regional institutions.”

The Minister revealed that Senegal accounts for 68.7% of Nigeria’s exports within the ECOWAS market—an indicator of Nigeria’s central role in regional trade.

“Senegal takes 68.7% exports from Nigeria within the ECOWAS market,” she disclosed, describing the statistic as a reflection of “mutually beneficial economic cooperation.”

The Minister also pointed to sustained high-level engagement, noting that “the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was in Nigeria last year to meet with our President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to talk about areas of collaboration and cooperation.”

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed optimism about the future of the Nigeria-Senegal partnership, expressing hope that both nations will “continue deepening this economic relationship and enhance” their relationship across all sectors.

The event was attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, The Gambia’s President Adama Barrow and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani.

In his national address at the event, President Faye applauded Senegal’s democratic maturity, reaffirming his commitment to deeply transforming the country.

“Now more than ever, we must harness this driving force to correct what needs fixing and to give shape to the aspirations of our people and the hopes of our youth,” Faye said.

These reforms, he said, include optimizing local finances, ensuring budgetary transparency, rationalizing public spending, and managing debt efficiently to safeguard fiscal sustainability.