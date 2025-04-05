The New Alaafin

Odolaye Aremu

I am one of those who welcome your ascendancy to the throne with not much expectation, but with a lot of cautious optimism. No time to waste in enumerating my reasons. Young, privileged and brilliant that you are – with due respect, figure them out yourself!

Don’t be a social media King! Avoid silly trends, flee from clickbait content. Don’t allow your royalty to become fodder for online, dragging drama. That wouldn’t bode well for your reign as that would simply amount to the foolish cruise of the village elder, with a long string of maize seeds attached to the tail of his coat, and he embarrassingly wondered why flocks of chickens are trailing him everywhere. It is imperative in modern times to maintain an online presence, but keep a distance from the antics of some of your classless, SW royal brothers.

An Alaafin is an Alaafin!

You came onto the throne looking like one of the true African specimens. Handsome. Brilliant. Strong, dark and lovely as a gemstone from the Onyx family. I implore you to keep it like that! Keep images of you paying obeisance to your family GO or Imam away from public view. Your reign shall go well with minimal drama if you have it in mind that Social-Media Kingmakers are virulent and are ten times more dreadful than the dreaded council of the OYOMESI! They are really the Ọ̀YÓ̩MÈṢÙ!

Your political or religious beliefs are none of my concern as long as they don’t interfere with your Royal judgements. Avoid the appearances of biases. Do not become an appendage of any political party; a loose, available tool. Be diplomatic, tactful, strategic and commonly wise at all times. It is important to desist from the habit of telling tall tales – like that particular white garment, fòkìfòkì king of the North-South of your palace. Eschew the nonsensical self-glorification that’s lately become the trademark of that one and only Emperor in Yorubaland too.

Be that Yoruba King that’s likely to change the negative, public perception of a Yoruba OBA in the 21st century.

Finally, don’t bleach your skin!

*Odolaye Aremu is a public affairs analyst writing from Fiditi