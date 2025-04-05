Alleged assassination plot: Akpabio wants Natasha to apologise or face lawsuit

Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, has denied allegations by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that he plotted to assassinate her. Akpabio waved off the allegation as “malicious, false, and baseless”.

Akpabio, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said he remains undeterred by what he described as a deliberate campaign of misinformation. He emphasized his continued commitment to national unity, institutional integrity, and the rule of law.

“As a statesman devoted to national unity and democratic values, I will not be distracted by malicious falsehoods or inflammatory rhetoric,” the statement read.

According to Eyiboh, formal letters of demand are being prepared to be served on both Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and former Senator Elisha Abbo, seeking immediate public retractions, apologies, and compensation for alleged reputational damage.

The statement, titled “Re: False and Malicious Allegations Targeting the President of the Senate,” strongly condemned what it described as a coordinated smear campaign.

“While speaking in Kogi State on April 1, 2025, the suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely alleged that Senator Akpabio had recruited former Governor Yahaya Bello to assassinate her. This outrageous accusation is not only false but a dangerous and provocative fabrication,” it said.

Eyiboh also reminded the public that Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously made an unsubstantiated accusation of sexual harassment against Akpabio—a claim which she later abandoned without clarification.

“Her recurring pattern of false accusations, including similar claims in 2019 and 2023 against other public figures, reveals a troubling exploitation of victimhood narratives for personal and political gain,” the statement added.

The Senate President, as Vanguard reported, also dismissed recent remarks by former Senator Elisha Abbo, who alleged during an April 2 interview on Arise TV that Akpabio manipulated the judiciary to remove him from office.

Eyiboh noted that Abbo had previously retracted those claims in 2023, issuing a public apology after admitting they were based on false assumptions. He emphasized that Abbo’s removal was the result of a constitutionally grounded judgment by the Court of Appeal, not political interference.

“His new claims regarding being denied entitlements are also categorically false. Senate entitlements are processed administratively and not at the discretion of the Senate President,” the statement clarified.

Eyiboh asserted that the timing and similarity of these attacks suggest a politically motivated effort to discredit the Senate’s leadership.

“These individuals, possibly backed by hidden interests, appear united in a desperate attempt to undermine the Senate and its leadership,” he said.

The statement confirmed that the Senate President will pursue legal options but emphasized his continued focus on legislative duties.

“Regardless of the necessity for legal redress, formal letters of demand seeking retractions, apologies, and compensation are underway,” it said.

Akpabio called on Nigerians and the international community to dismiss the allegations and focus instead on the Senate’s efforts to promote legislative excellence, democratic values, and progress for Nigerians.