VP Shettima Now Dakar for Senegal’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Friday, April 4, 2025 10:34 am


Shettima now in Dakar

Vice President Kashim Shettima this evening arrived in Dakar, Senegal, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country celebrates its 65th Independence Day Anniversary.

The Vice President who is in company of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu and the Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Oluwole Oke, upon arrival, inspected a Guard of Honour at the Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport in Dakar.

Vice President Shettima is at the event at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following an invitation extended to the President by the Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The Independence Day celebrations will be held tomorrow at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, with the Vice President expected home afterwards.

