Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Chairman For Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Days After Ex-Chair’s Death

Focus on initiatives that’ll impact residents’ lives, Governor charges new council helmsman

The vacuum created in the leadership of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, following demise of the chairman has been filled on Thursday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu appointed the Vice Chairman, Hon. Oladipupo Oluwoloni, to step in as substantive chairman of the council. Oluwaloni took the oath at a ceremony held in the Banquet Hall of the State House, Alausa.

The late chairman, Mrs. Bola Shobowale, died about two weeks ago, following a protracted battle with an illness.

Sanwo-Olu, who extolled the late chairman’s leadership legacy, said Shobowale served residents of the council till her death, describing the deceased as “a woman of substance who served the people diligently”.

The Governor, however, said Oluwaloni was appointed to fill the vacuum, urging the new chairman to sustain governance reforms initiated by his late predecessor.

Sanwo-Olu said Oluwaloni’s appointment was a testament to the confidence reposed in him by political leaders and people to lead the council.

He said: “Today, we are witnessing the swearing-in of Hon. Oladipupo Oluwaloni as a new chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA. This occasion is to fulfill the constitutional responsibility, which is to ensure that vacuum is not created by the demise of the former chairman, Mrs Bola Shobowale, who died recently. This statutory fulfillment will ensure governance continuity in the LCDA.

“The new chairman is no stranger to the council. His appointment is a testament to the confidence that the Government and people of the council has in his ability to lead. As he assumes this important responsibility, I urge him to govern with fairness, transparency and a deep sense of service to the people.

“The late chairman was a leader of substance who served the people of Ayobo Ipaja LCDA with diligence. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to grassroots development will not be forgotten. We owe it to her memories to sustain the legacy projects she started. By swearing in a new chairman today, the development agenda being implemented in the council will now be carried forward.”

Sanwo-Olu pledged that his administration would continue to work with the council leadership to fulfil his Government’s promises to citizens in the area. He said Local Government remained the closest tier to the grassroots, charging the new chairman to focus on initiatives that would enhance grassroots development, improve service delivery and uplift the standard of living of the residents.

The Governor also urged Oluwaloni to form a strong bond with stakeholders in the council, including political leaders and grassroots support groups, to accelerate governance.

He said: “Local Government is the closest tier of government to the people. It is the foundation upon which the structure of good governance is built. I, therefore, charge the new chairman to focus on initiatives that will enhance grassroots development, improve service delivery and uplift the standard of living of the residents.

Foster cooperation and relationships with various grassroots stakeholders, including the political leaders and traditional rulers. I trust that under this new leadership, the LCDA will witness accelerated progress and transformation.”

Oluwaloni, who took the oath in company of his wife, pledged to consolidate on the legacy of his predecessor, noting that his administration would focus on infrastructural renewal to drive more socio-economic growth in the council.