Women and Technical Education in Nigeria: Challenges and Opportunities 

Oluranti Mary Olufunke

Nigeria’s economic growth and development are hindered by the underrepresentation of women in technical education. This underrepresentation has significant implications for Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

The Missing Demographic: Women in Nigeria

Nigeria has a population of over 200 million people, with women making up approximately 49.5% of the population (World Bank, 2020). However, despite their significant numbers, women are underrepresented in technical fields.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in 2020, women accounted for only 22.3% of students enrolled in technical and vocational education programs in Nigeria (NBS, 2020). This underrepresentation translates to a significant loss of potential for Nigeria.

The Potential Lost

When women are under- or un-utilized, Nigeria loses out on a significant portion of its potential workforce. This loss has far-reaching implications for the country’s economic growth and development.

According to a report by the McKinsey Global Institute, if Nigeria were to close its gender gap in the workforce, the country could add up to $229 billion to its GDP by 2025 (McKinsey Global Institute, 2015).

Challenges

Women in Nigeria face numerous challenges in accessing technical education. These challenges are:

Societal Stereotypes: Women are often discouraged from pursuing technical fields due to societal norms and expectations. Many are encouraged to pursue careers in traditionally female-dominated fields such as teaching, nursing, or secretarial work. Limited Access to Resources: Women often lack access to financial resources, mentorship, and guidance, making it difficult for them to succeed in technical education programs.

Cultural Biases: Parents’ attitudes towards technical education for girls are often influenced by cultural biases, with many believing that girls are better suited for academically oriented occupations.

Lack of Role Models: Women in technical fields often lack role models and mentors, making it difficult for them to navigate the challenges of technical education.

Opportunities

However, there are also opportunities for growth and development. The Nigerian government has implemented policies to promote gender equality in education. These policies include scholarships and specialized training programs for women in technical fields.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and private sector companies also provide mentorship, networking opportunities, and financial aid to women pursuing technical education.

Strategies for Increasing Women’s Participation in Technical Education

To increase women’s participation in technical education, the following strategies can be employed:

Provide Increased Funding: The Nigerian government can provide increased funding for technical education programs targeting women. Develop a Gender-Sensitive Curriculum: Educational institutions can develop a gender-sensitive curriculum that takes into account the needs and challenges faced by women in technical fields. Provide Mentorship and Networking Opportunities: NGOs, private sector companies, and educational institutions can provide mentorship and networking opportunities for women pursuing technical education. Provide Role Models: Educational institutions, NGOs, and private sector companies can provide role models for women in technical fields.

Success Stories

Despite the challenges, there are many success stories of women who have pursued technical education and achieved success. For example, Dr. Ndidi Nwuneli, a Nigerian engineer and entrepreneur, has developed innovative solutions to address the country’s energy challenges.

Another example is Ayanna Howard, a Nigerian-American robotics engineer who has developed innovative solutions for healthcare and education. These women are role models for young girls and women who aspire to pursue technical education.

Conclusion

Implementing these strategies can increase women’s participation in technical education, driving economic growth and development. As Nigeria is known as “The Giant of Africa”, it is imperative that we prioritize the empowerment of women in technical education.

By doing so, we can unlock the potential of our womenfolk and drive sustainable economic growth and development. Let us join hands to empower Nigerian women in technical education. The future of our nation depends on it.

*Mrs Oluranti Mary Olufunke is a lecturer at The Polytechnic, Imesi-Ile, Osun State, Nigeria, where she teaches The Use of English, Media Writing and Style. She holds a background in International Relations and Diplomacy. [email protected]