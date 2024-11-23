Kogi: Gunmen abduct 3 mourners, demand N50m

Richard Elesho

For a Kogi State-born former editor of Daily Trust, Mallam Tahir Ajobe, when it rains, it also pours. Four days after his mother died, gunmen have abducted three of his mourning relations.

The victims include his immediate younger sister, Halimtu-Sadiya Tahir, another lady and one man.

They were abducted on Thursday evening on their way from a nearby community market in Awo, Ankpa local government area of Kogi State, along the deplorable Ankpa-Adoka-Markudi road.

Ajobe lost his mother, Malama Aishetu Tahir, on Sunday after a protracted illness.

The victims were said to have gone to the market to purchase items for the 7-day prayers of the ace Journalist’s deceased mother when they were kidnapped.

Although the journalist could not immediately be reached for details on the incident, a family friend said their abductors have demanded N50 million for the release of the victims.

“Yes, three of Ajobe’s family members were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 3 pm. on Thursday. The kidnappers reached out on Friday afternoon demanding N50 million as ransom.

“However, I can’t confirm what the family is offering in the negotiations because I had to leave the community for an emergency in Lokoja. What I can say is that no amount has been paid yet, and the victims are still in captivity,” he explained.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said the Divisional police officer, (DPO) in charge of the area, had already deployed his men to the area to ensure the rescue of the victims.

He added that the Police Commissioner, Bethrand Onuoha has also ordered the drafting of the police tactical team to the area to reinforce the team there, assuring that everything possible would be done to ensure the safe release of the abducted person and bring the criminals to justice.