Fidelity Bank to give out N159m in GAIM 6 promo

Saturday, November 23, 2024 12:26 pm


L – R: Mr. Osita Ede, Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc; Mrs. Aboluwade Margaret, Zonal Coordinator, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council; Dr. Ken Opara, Promo Committee Chairman and Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc; Mrs. Oghenero Ugoji, Director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lagos Zonal Office; Mr. Tanko Olaseni Mohammed, Head, Monitoring Inspection & Enforcement, Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority; and Ms. Damilola Oshinowo, Legal Officer, Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority: at the launch of the Fidelity Bank Get Alert in Millions Season 6 (GAIM 6) promo in Lagos recently.

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced that it will be giving out N159 million to lucky customers in its recently launched Get Alerts in Millions Season 6, (GAIM 6) promo.

Speaking at the press conference to kick off the promo at the bank’s Lagos head office, Executive Director,  Lagos & South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc and the Promo Committee Chairman, Dr Ken Opara, said that the aim of the  promo was to build a culture of financial discipline and enable the bank’s  customers improve their standard of living, achieve their goals, and secure a brighter future for themselves and their families.

He said, “Over the years, we’ve seen firsthand how GAIM has transformed lives by helping customers pay off debts, fund their children’s education, start-up businesses, and invest in projects. These stories of the transformative power of GAIM in the lives of our customers, motivated us to raise the stakes with each new season, and I am excited to share that GAIM 6 will feature an even larger prize pool with over N159 million in cash prizes.

“As a Bank, we remain committed to ensuring this season is bigger and better than ever. In the coming months, we will provide additional updates through roadshows and community outreaches, and we encourage you to join us in spreading the word and inviting your friends and family to be a part of this initiative.

“While GAIM provides an opportunity to win numerous cash prizes, it is important to state that GAIM is not just about winning prizes. It’s about changing the financial fortunes of our customers, strengthening communities and contributing to the country’s economic growth. The financial advisory services we offer to our winners are an essential part of providing key insights that help our winners preserve and grow their earnings in a sustainable manner.”

To participate in the promo, Osita Ede, Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc said, “The customer  needs to have a savings account with Fidelity Bank, and make sure that from today, that you’re putting money in that account.  And once your balance is increasing, every N5000 you put in, you qualify for the basic rewards, the ones that happen quarterly,  the N10,000.But for the N1 million rewards you need to have at least a minimum of 10,000 naira. Every 10,000 Naira in your account gives you a ticket. With that ticket, you stand a chance of winning N1 million naira every month. We have 10 winners emerging every month with N1 million naira each. So, for the period of nine months, that’s 90 customers getting N1 million naira each.”

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 8.3 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank has won multiple local and international awards including the Export Financing Bank of the Year and Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking at the 2024 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards; Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023; and Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

