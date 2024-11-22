See full list of 2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout

See full list of 2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout

Friday, November 22, 2024 10:32 pm


2024,25 UEFA Nations League.jpg

2024,25 UEFA Nations League.

Football fans all over the world will be happy about the thrilling conclusion of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage unfolded during the November international break, paving the way for an electrifying knockout phase, The Punch has reported.

The draw for the knockout stage and relegation play-offs was, according to the report, held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, according to details posted on the league’s X account.

Portugal, led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, and Spain, the newly crowned UEFA Euro 2024 champions, secured their places in the knockout round with their sights set on the coveted 2025 Nations League trophy.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s heroic performances ensured they avoided automatic relegation to League B, earning them a spot in the relegation play-offs.

Belgium also faces a crucial two-legged tie to determine their future in the competition.

PUNCH Online highlights stars to watch out for, including Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, and Lamine Yamal.

Full Matchups: Quarter-Finals:

Defending champions Spain and Euro 2024 victors will face the Netherlands in a rematch of the iconic 2010 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, Italy and Germany renew their historic rivalry in what promises to be one of the most captivating quarter-final clashes.

Germany and Spain secured their places with two matches to spare in October, while Portugal and France joined the lineup after advancing from their groups alongside Italy and the Netherlands.

 

Croatia and Denmark complete the quarter-final contenders, having clinched their spots with draws in their final fixtures.

Quarter-Final Draw:

Netherlands vs Spain

Croatia vs France

Denmark vs Portugal

Italy vs Germany

 

Semi-Final Pathways:

Italy/Germany vs Denmark/Portugal

Netherlands/Spain vs Croatia/France

 

League A/B Play-Offs:

Seeded teams are the third-placed finishers in League A groups, while unseeded teams are the runners-up in League B groups.

 

Matchups include:

Turkey vs Hungary

Ukraine vs Belgium

Austria vs Serbia

Greece vs Scotland

 

League B/C Play-Offs:

Seeded teams are third-placed finishers in League B groups, while unseeded teams are runners-up in League C groups.

 

Key matches include:

 

Kosovo vs Iceland

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland

Armenia vs Georgia

Slovakia vs Slovenia

 

League C/D Play-Offs:

Seeded teams are the two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, while runners-up from League D compete as unseeded teams:

 

Gibraltar vs Latvia

Malta vs Luxembourg

 

Key Dates:

Quarter-Finals & League A/B and League B/C Play-Offs:

First and second legs – March 20 and 23, 2025

 

League C/D Play-Offs:

First and second legs – March 26 and 31, 2025

Semi-Finals: June 4-5, 2025

Final: June 8, 2025

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Bendel Insurance f.c. players,jpg 2 hours ago

    Bendel Insurance to play Kwara Utd without coach Odigie
    Dr Alake, second left, at the CEO Roundtable on the sidelines of the 2024 Nigeria Mining Week.jpg 2 hours ago

    Champion  Establishment of Mining Devt. Banks, Alake Urges Mining CEOs
    Alhaji Aderbigbe.jpg 3 hours ago

    Oyo Gov’t to Conduct Computer-Based Exam For 15,000 Candidates
    The seized drugs.jpg 5 hours ago

    Customs intercepts Drugs worth N117 million in Ogun
    Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji.jpg 7 hours ago

    519 Bag First Class  As FUTA Holds Combined 34th and 35th Convocation Ceremonies
    Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.jpg 7 hours ago

    Okpebholo halts recruitment into State civil service
    L-R: Former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Kaka; Olofin of Isheri, Oba Sulaimon Bamgbade; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Olu of Ilaro and Chairman, Ogun State Council of Obas, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya during the commissioning of the 4.65 kilometres Ojodu Abiodun-Denro-Ishasi-Akute road in Ifo Local Government Area on Friday. 7 hours ago

    Abiodun Commissions Ojodu Abiodun-Denro-Ishasi-Akute Road
    Mai Martaba explores the compelling themes of power, leadership, and resilience.jpg 7 hours ago

    Mai Martaba to Premiere at Zuma Film Festival, Ahead of Global Oscar Campaign