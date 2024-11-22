See full list of 2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout

Football fans all over the world will be happy about the thrilling conclusion of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage unfolded during the November international break, paving the way for an electrifying knockout phase, The Punch has reported.

The draw for the knockout stage and relegation play-offs was, according to the report, held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, according to details posted on the league’s X account.

Portugal, led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, and Spain, the newly crowned UEFA Euro 2024 champions, secured their places in the knockout round with their sights set on the coveted 2025 Nations League trophy.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s heroic performances ensured they avoided automatic relegation to League B, earning them a spot in the relegation play-offs.

Belgium also faces a crucial two-legged tie to determine their future in the competition.

PUNCH Online highlights stars to watch out for, including Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, and Lamine Yamal.

Full Matchups: Quarter-Finals:

Defending champions Spain and Euro 2024 victors will face the Netherlands in a rematch of the iconic 2010 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, Italy and Germany renew their historic rivalry in what promises to be one of the most captivating quarter-final clashes.

Germany and Spain secured their places with two matches to spare in October, while Portugal and France joined the lineup after advancing from their groups alongside Italy and the Netherlands.

Croatia and Denmark complete the quarter-final contenders, having clinched their spots with draws in their final fixtures.

Quarter-Final Draw:

Netherlands vs Spain

Croatia vs France

Denmark vs Portugal

Italy vs Germany

Semi-Final Pathways:

Italy/Germany vs Denmark/Portugal

Netherlands/Spain vs Croatia/France

League A/B Play-Offs:

Seeded teams are the third-placed finishers in League A groups, while unseeded teams are the runners-up in League B groups.

Matchups include:

Turkey vs Hungary

Ukraine vs Belgium

Austria vs Serbia

Greece vs Scotland

League B/C Play-Offs:

Seeded teams are third-placed finishers in League B groups, while unseeded teams are runners-up in League C groups.

Key matches include:

Kosovo vs Iceland

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland

Armenia vs Georgia

Slovakia vs Slovenia

League C/D Play-Offs:

Seeded teams are the two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, while runners-up from League D compete as unseeded teams:

Gibraltar vs Latvia

Malta vs Luxembourg

Key Dates:

Quarter-Finals & League A/B and League B/C Play-Offs:

First and second legs – March 20 and 23, 2025

League C/D Play-Offs:

First and second legs – March 26 and 31, 2025

Semi-Finals: June 4-5, 2025

Final: June 8, 2025