PDP crisis: Group wants Teejay Yusuf as National Chairman

Richard Elesho

Some stakeholders in the troubled People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have recommended returning its National Chairmanship position to the northcentral zone as a panacea for returning the opposition behemoth to vibrancy.

The stakeholders under the banner of PDP Conscience Vanguard are drumming support for Tajudeen Yusuf, a former serial member of the House of Representatives from Kabba-Bunu-Ijumu Federal Constituency, Kogi State for the position. They made this known in a statement signed by Isaiah Akoh its northcentral coordinator in Lokoja on Thursday.

The group argued that the best way for the PDP is for its Chairman to come from the northcentral, explaining further that Yusuf has the experience, wisdom, and contact to unite the party and reposition it.

The statement reads in part, “With the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on the horizon, the People’s Democratic Party finds itself at a significant juncture as the moment has arrived to appoint a new National Chairman to succeed Acting Chairman, Amb. Ilya Damagum. This assembly has been dubbed the most consequential of all NEC meetings, possessing the potential to redefine the essence and trajectory of our party.

“The recent phases of our party’s history have been characterised by challenges and discord, reflecting the aftermath of previous elections and post-primary conflicts. Nevertheless, amidst these adversities, a clarion call emerges—a call for unity, rejuvenation, and a leader capable of mending our divisions and elevating our collective morale. This appeal resonates profoundly in North Central Nigeria, the region originally entrusted with the role of National Chairman. Within this area, rich with aspirations, we can identify a leader poised to unify our party and steer us toward progress. That leader is Hon. Tajudeen Ayo Yusuf.

“Hon. Teejay Yusuf is not simply a legislator; he is an experienced statesman, having served three terms as the representative for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency. His unwavering commitment to public service exemplifies the core principles that our party upholds. Teejay has acted as a conduit between our historical challenges and future successes, embodying a spirit of resilience and reliability that motivates those around him.

“Throughout his political journey, Hon. Yusuf has demonstrated a level of loyalty and dedication that is increasingly rare in contemporary politics. He has been a steadfast and devoted member of the PDP since the inception of his political career, consistently affirming his allegiance to our party. In 2019, he stood as the PDP Senatorial candidate for Kogi West, representing a voice of integrity and commitment. Teejay Yusuf’s relationship with our party is one of unwavering loyalty and steadfastness, reflecting the values of unity and advancement that the PDP requires at this critical time.

“As we embark on the journey to restore the PDP’s past glory, we turn our attention to Hon. Yusuf, who embodies a connection between the experienced and the youthful, as well as between tradition and innovation. His unwavering commitment to his constituency has established him as a steadfast advocate for our mission. His vision, grounded in principles of justice and fairness, resonates with the aspirations of both our elders and our youth. His impeccable record stands as a testament to his steadfast democratic ideals, his loyalty to the foundational principles of our party, and his exceptional commitment to Nigeria.

“The way forward for the PDP is evident. With the backing of NEC members, we must transcend factional divides and transient interests. We should place our trust in a leader capable of fostering harmony within our ranks while also igniting a renewed sense of purpose for the future. Hon. Teejay Yusuf is prepared to assume this responsibility, to unite our differences, to reclaim our lost influence, and to steer us toward a more promising future.

“To the NEC members convening to make this pivotal choice, let us act with courage. Let us select a leader whose passion for his people is matched by a vision for a better Nigeria. Let us endorse Hon. Tajudeen Ayo Yusuf — the embodiment of unity, the beacon of renewal, and the future of the People’s Democratic Party.”