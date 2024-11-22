Mai Martaba to Premiere at Zuma Film Festival, Ahead of Global Oscar Campaign

By Daniel’s Ekugo

Mai Martaba, the epic drama that has garnered both national and international attention, is set to premiere on December 1, 2025, at Nigeria’s flagship and most prestigious film event, the Zuma Film Festival. This marks a significant milestone in the film’s Oscar campaign as it enters the global spotlight following its official submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Produced and directed by Prince Daniel, Mai Martaba explores the compelling themes of power, leadership, and resilience within an ancient African kingdom, combining rich storytelling with cinematic excellence. The film, officially selected as Nigeria’s entry for the 2025 Oscars by the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC), will be presented at the Zuma Film Festival in Abuja, Nigeria, before embarking on a private screening tour in key cities around the world.

In a historic moment for Nigerian cinema, the film will be introduced to the voting members of the Academy—a select audience of influential film professionals, industry leaders, critics, and the media—creating a platform for Mai Martaba to garner global attention and support in the lead-up to the Oscars. The screening at Zuma will be the first of many, with additional private viewings planned in Lagos, the USA, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom in the coming weeks.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has pledged the government’s full support for the film’s Oscar campaign. In a recent meeting with the production team, he emphasized the importance of the $618 million iDICE initiative, which supports the growth of Nigeria’s digital and creative industries. “We are united in our support for Mai Martaba, and this is a national effort to showcase Nigerian cinema on the global stage,” said Vice President Shettima.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, also expressed her enthusiasm for the film’s potential, stressing that the Oscar campaign is not just about winning but about positioning Nigeria at the forefront of global filmmaking. “This is a unique opportunity to expand the visibility of Nigerian films worldwide and secure the future of our creative economy,” she stated.

The director of the film, Prince Daniel, expressed his excitement about the upcoming premiere, highlighting the film’s global potential. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to showcasing Nigeria and Africa’s immense talent and creativity. The Zuma Film Festival is the perfect platform to introduce the world to our story,” Daniel said.”

With the backing of both Nigerian leadership and the global film community, Mai Martaba is poised to make a powerful impact on the global film stage, driving conversations as one of the top contenders for the 2025 Academy Awards.