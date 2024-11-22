Mai Martaba to Premiere at Zuma Film Festival, Ahead of Global Oscar Campaign

Mai Martaba to Premiere at Zuma Film Festival, Ahead of Global Oscar Campaign

Friday, November 22, 2024 5:44 pm


Mai Martaba explores the compelling themes of power, leadership, and resilience.jpg

Mai Martaba explores the compelling themes of power, leadership, and resilience.

By Daniel’s Ekugo

Mai Martaba, the epic drama that has garnered both national and international attention, is set to premiere on December 1, 2025, at Nigeria’s flagship and most prestigious film event, the Zuma Film Festival. This marks a significant milestone in the film’s Oscar campaign as it enters the global spotlight following its official submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Produced and directed by Prince Daniel, Mai Martaba explores the compelling themes of power, leadership, and resilience within an ancient African kingdom, combining rich storytelling with cinematic excellence. The film, officially selected as Nigeria’s entry for the 2025 Oscars by the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC), will be presented at the Zuma Film Festival in Abuja, Nigeria, before embarking on a private screening tour in key cities around the world.

In a historic moment for Nigerian cinema, the film will be introduced to the voting members of the Academy—a select audience of influential film professionals, industry leaders, critics, and the media—creating a platform for Mai Martaba to garner global attention and support in the lead-up to the Oscars. The screening at Zuma will be the first of many, with additional private viewings planned in Lagos, the USA, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom in the coming weeks.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has pledged the government’s full support for the film’s Oscar campaign. In a recent meeting with the production team, he emphasized the importance of the $618 million iDICE initiative, which supports the growth of Nigeria’s digital and creative industries. “We are united in our support for Mai Martaba, and this is a national effort to showcase Nigerian cinema on the global stage,” said Vice President Shettima.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, also expressed her enthusiasm for the film’s potential, stressing that the Oscar campaign is not just about winning but about positioning Nigeria at the forefront of global filmmaking. “This is a unique opportunity to expand the visibility of Nigerian films worldwide and secure the future of our creative economy,” she stated.

The director of the film, Prince Daniel, expressed his excitement about the upcoming premiere, highlighting the film’s global potential. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to showcasing Nigeria and Africa’s immense talent and creativity. The Zuma Film Festival is the perfect platform to introduce the world to our story,” Daniel said.”

With the backing of both Nigerian leadership and the global film community, Mai Martaba is poised to make a powerful impact on the global film stage, driving conversations as one of the top contenders for the 2025 Academy Awards.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji.jpg 1 hour ago

    519 Bag First Class  As FUTA Holds Combined 34th and 35th Convocation Ceremonies
    Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.jpg 1 hour ago

    Okpebholo halts recruitment into State civil service
    L-R: Former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Kaka; Olofin of Isheri, Oba Sulaimon Bamgbade; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Olu of Ilaro and Chairman, Ogun State Council of Obas, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya during the commissioning of the 4.65 kilometres Ojodu Abiodun-Denro-Ishasi-Akute road in Ifo Local Government Area on Friday. 2 hours ago

    Abiodun Commissions Ojodu Abiodun-Denro-Ishasi-Akute Road
    Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, third right, who represented VP Shettima and others during the 2024 Youth Legacy Conference at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.jpg 4 hours ago

    VP Shettima: Nigerian Youths Indispensable to Repositioning Africa
    L-R Senior Executive of JBS S.A Brazil, Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni, Founder and President of JBS S.A Brazil, Mr Wesley Batista and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during signing of Letter of Intent between the Federal Government and the JBS S.A on partnership for integrated livestock development in Nigeria on the sideline of G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio, Brazil on Thursday 4 hours ago

    Investment in livestock development to transform tragedy into economic opportunity- Tinubu
    VP Shettima at the NEC meeting.jpg 5 hours ago

    NEC Moves To End Grid Collapse, Sets Up Committee On National Electrification
    Electricity generation in Nigeria.jpg 8 hours ago

    Kogi gets a licence to generate, and distribute electricity
    Tajudeen Yusuf.jpg 9 hours ago

    PDP crisis: Group wants Teejay Yusuf as National Chairman