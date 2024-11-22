Bendel Insurance to play Kwara Utd without coach Odigie

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Arsenal, Bendel Insurance FC, will go into matchday 13 without their coach, Monday Odigie.

Notice of his resignation was shared on the verified social media accounts of the club on Friday.

“𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 13: We will be playing against Kwara Utd on Saturday without Coach Monday Odigie.

“He tendered his resignation letter after our 3-2 loss to Rangers on Sunday evening.

“We await Management’s final decision. Meanwhile, our Matday 13 is behind closed doors.

“Consequently, no fans are allowed into the stadium. This is in adherence to NPFL’s (Nigeria Premier Football League) directives,” the club said in the notice.

The club’s Media Officer, Kehinde Osagiede, could not be reached on his mobile phone for a confirmation of the statement on the official social media handles.

Calls to Coach Odigie were also not answered.

It is pertinent to note that Insurance FC have not been impressive in Nigeria’s premier league in the ongoing campaign, as it currently occupy the bottom position on the log with nine points from 12 games