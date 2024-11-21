President Tinubu: Time Has Come For African Military to Close Ranks

*** Declares open 2nd Africa Military Games after 20 years hiatus

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the military across Africa to unite in addressing insecurity and other threats to the continent’s unity and stability.

He gave the charge on Wednesday when he officially declared open the second edition of the Africa Military Games (AMGA) in Abuja, heralding the event as a historic platform to foster unity, camaraderie and military cooperation across the continent.

The Games with the theme, “Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports,” marks a revival of the tradition initiated over 20 years ago in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, President Tinubu who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, observed that no single nation can tackle its security challenges alone.

“Our collective safety and the well-being of our people demand that we stand together, shoulder to shoulder, as one united Africa,” he said, acknowledging the significance of the Games in strengthening Africa’s collective security efforts.

President Tinubu continued: “This occasion is more than a gathering of extraordinary athletes; it is an undeniable reminder of the cooperation that binds the military institutions across our continent.

“Today, we reaffirm the promise of what we can achieve when we stand together—not just as neighbours, but as guardians of a continent that depends on your valour, sacrifices, and unyielding dedication.”

Reflecting on the legacy of the game, President Tinubu commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General C.G. Musa and President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Major General M. Abdullahi, for their leadership in reviving the event.

The President emphasised the role of sports in promoting physical fitness, discipline, and resilience among military personnel, vital traits for addressing Africa’s diverse security challenges.

“Sports not only keep us physically fit but also infuse core values such as integrity, excellence, and discipline. When our men and women are fit, they are better equipped to confront the challenges of their duties with resilience and confidence,” he said.

President Tinubu also underscored the broader importance of unity in tackling the continent’s security threats.

His words: “The security challenges we face cannot be addressed through kinetic measures alone. We must deepen the friendships and partnerships that have long existed among us.

“As long as any nation within our shared geography remains under threat, none of us can declare our continent secure. Together, we will build a safer, stronger Africa”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Defence of Staff, Gen. Musa, explained that the second edition of the games is not just a celebration of the physical prowess of military athletes but an opportunity to showcase the bond that binds the armed forces across the African continent.

He said the games are a reminder of the power of cooperation and friendship, just as he urged the 1,625 athletes and officials across Africa participating in the games to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, as they engage each other in the various sporting events.

Gen. Musa assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to project its partnership with the other armed forces across Africa all in the bid to enhance the capacity to defend the territorial integrity of countries across the region.

Also, President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Maj. Gen. Maikano Abdullahi said the hosting of the second edition of the games in Nigeria is in realisation of the vision of the founding fathers of OSMA, which is to foster unity, friendship and solidarity among the armed forces across Africa.

While paying glowing tributes to the commitment of the President of Nigeria and the founding fathers of OSMA, Maj. Gen. Abdullahi said the games provide a platform to showcase the rich heritage and talents inherent in the armed forces of Africa.

He urged participants to compete fiercely and fairly, reigniting the bond that unites all the military forces across the continent.

The opening ceremony featured callisthenics display, performances by different artists, hoisting of the OSMA and AMGA flags, oath-taking ceremony by the athletes and officials, as well as the symbolic lighting of the games torch by the Vice President.

Also present at the event were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon Babajimi Benson; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Chairman, National Sports Commission, Alh. Shehu Dikko; Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, heads of delegation from the participating countries and other senior military officers, among others.