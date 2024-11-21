Anambra police speak on shooting at Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s burial ceremony

Anambra police speak on shooting at Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s burial ceremony

Thursday, November 21, 2024 4:21 pm


Nigerian policemen.jpg

Nigerian policemen.

By Jethro Ibileke

The Anambra State Police have clarified the unfortunate shooting incident between two groups of operatives of the Command, that occurred Wednesday evening, at Izuchukwu junction, Nnobi/Nnewi Road.

The Commands spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement Thursday morning, emphasized that the shooting attack was actually from operatives of the Command, and was not any attempt to disrupt the burial ceremony of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to him, some security operatives who were on the trail of a suspect to the check point encountered the police operatives, mistook them for unfriendly forces, and opened fire on them.

“The Command is aware of the shooting incident that took place at Izuchukwu junction, Nnobi/Nnewi road by 7 pm on Wednesday 20/11/2024 [where] Security Operatives mistook the Police Operatives as unfriendly Forces and opened fire at them.

“However, [the Command] wishes to emphasize that the attack on the operatives was not from nonstate actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Preliminary information shows that security operatives on investigation trailed a suspect to a security checkpoint before the gun duel ensued.

“Unfortunately, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was razed down.

“Two innocent passers-by were injured and taken to hospital. The Command sues for calm to allow for investigations into the incident,” Imenga said.

Ikenga added that joint security forces have been deployed to ensure Nnewi is calm throughout the burial ceremonies of the late Senator.

 

 

 

 

