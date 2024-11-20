Tinubu Approves Leadership Changes at Federal Universities in Oye-Ekiti and Lokoja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate swap of the Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of the Governing Councils for the Federal University Oye-Ekiti and Federal University Lokoja.

In this reshuffling, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, currently serving as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, will take over at Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

Engineer Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, will assume the role in Lokoja.

This strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities.