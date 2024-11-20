The rising cost of food items: Okpebholo suspends market unions, associations in Edo

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 4:22 pm


Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.jpg

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

 

By Jethro Ibileke

 

Concerned over the disturbing activities of market unions in the State, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has suspended all Market Unions and Associations with immediate effect.

The Governor also ordered the police and other security agencies to arrest defaulting leaders of the various suspended Unions and Associations without any delay.

The suspension order is contained in a communication notice dated 19 November 2024, issued by the Secretary to State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

Ikhilor noted that reports abound that the executives of the unions and associations either outrightly prevent farmers from disposing of their wares directly to consumers at the markets or arbitrarily fix prices of staple food to the detriment of low-income earners.

“The attention of the State Government has been drawn to the disturbing activities of market Unions in the State. Reports abound that the Executives of these Unions either outrightly prevent farmers from disposing of their wares directly to consumers at the markets or arbitrarily fix prices of these staple foods at the detriment of the low-income earners and generally, the citizens of the State.

“Their actions have ultimately led to an astronomical rise in the prices of staple food in the State, thereby making life unbearable for the common Edo man.

“Edo State Government views this action with serious concern and considers it extortionist in nature which should not be allowed to thrive.

“While Edo State Government appreciates the role of market traders and their contribution to the economy of our dear State, it will not however serve as justification to allow a few individuals under the guise of Market Unions Executives and for their selfish reasons, continue to hold the entire State to ransom through their selfish and extortionist activities.

“Following from the foregoing, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the suspension of the activities of all Market Unions in Edo State with immediate effect.

“Security Agents have been put on alert, and any person or group who decides to flout this directive would be held accountable,” the statement said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

