Ladi Adebutu’s Personal Assistant, Gafar Asaolu in Police Net

Ladi Adebutu’s Personal Assistant, Gafar Asaolu in Police Net

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10:21 pm


 

Ladi Adebutu

Ladi Adebutu

Gafar Asaolu, the Personal Assistant to the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has been arrested and detained by the police.

Gafar was arrested on the allegation that he led the attack on the vice chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne Local Government, Hon. Muhammed Olaitan Efuwape during Saturday’s local government elections in the state and one Biola.

Hon. Efuwape was said to have escaped death by the whiskers with injuries but Biola wasn’t so lucky as gunshots fired by the illegal policemen hired by Adebutu from Lagos and some PDP thugs, shattered his legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Gafar, who is being detained at the Eleweran headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command was brought by his lawyer and was promptly detained.

His principal, Hon. Adebutu had earlier been arrested by both the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police over the incident.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Chika Ose-Agbo and The Goat and Pot’s Quarrel.jpg 4 hours ago

    Settling The Goat and Pot’s Quarrel?
    The Managing Director, NNPC E & P Limited (NEPL), Mr. Nicholas Foucart and  Managing Director of NNPC Trading Ltd. (NTL), Mr. Lawal Sade at at the Argus European Crude Conference in London. 6 hours ago

    Boost for Nigeria’s Oil Production, As NNPC’s Utapate Crude Grade Hits Global Oil Market
    President Bola Tinubu 7 hours ago

    Tinubu Approves Leadership Changes at Federal Universities in Oye-Ekiti and Lokoja
    Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.jpg 8 hours ago

    The rising cost of food items: Okpebholo suspends market unions, associations in Edo
    Nnamdi Azikiwe University.jpg 9 hours ago

    Why Tinubu Sacked Nnamdi Azikiwe University Council, VC and Registrar
    Akin Adesokan.jpg 10 hours ago

    Akin Adesokan: In Praise of Diligence and Grit
    Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia during the 5th anniversary of the “Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet.”jpg 10 hours ago

    Intensify Efforts to End Open Defecation in Nigeria, VP Shettima Urges Governors
    VP Shettima during the tributes session at the National Assembly.jpg 12 hours ago

    VP Shettima: Ifeanyi Ubah’s Free Spirit Pulled Down Political, Ethnic Barriers