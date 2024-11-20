Ladi Adebutu’s Personal Assistant, Gafar Asaolu in Police Net

Gafar Asaolu, the Personal Assistant to the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has been arrested and detained by the police.

Gafar was arrested on the allegation that he led the attack on the vice chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne Local Government, Hon. Muhammed Olaitan Efuwape during Saturday’s local government elections in the state and one Biola.

Hon. Efuwape was said to have escaped death by the whiskers with injuries but Biola wasn’t so lucky as gunshots fired by the illegal policemen hired by Adebutu from Lagos and some PDP thugs, shattered his legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Gafar, who is being detained at the Eleweran headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command was brought by his lawyer and was promptly detained.

His principal, Hon. Adebutu had earlier been arrested by both the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police over the incident.