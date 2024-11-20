Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth disowns faceless groups over attacks on Seyi Tinubu

By Funke Cole

The Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth on Thursday faulted orchestrated attacks on the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by some faceless groups.

In a statement issued on behalf of the pro-youth body by Hon. Tunde Azeez, the Coordinator, he said the faceless groups who claimed to be speaking for and purporting to represent its interest was unknown and illegal.

In the statement which reads in part, Afeez said, “It has come to our attention that certain unscrupulous individuals, impersonating the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth, have taken to the media to discredit the industrious son of our leader, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We wish to clearly state that the earlier post making rounds did not originate from the members or executives of the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth.

“Mr. Seyi Tinubu is a proud and industrious son of Lagos. We stand firmly in support of him and will back him should he express interest in running for the office of Governor of Lagos State.

“We strongly caution the faceless Ibrahim Whyte and his cohorts to cease blackmailing Mr. Seyi Tinubu while falsely impersonating our group.

“Should this act of defamation and impersonation persist, we will be compelled to take legal action.

“It is difficult to believe that in this age and time, some faceless group could desperately discredit the trailblazer who at no point discussed political aspirations with any individual or group in such a manner.

“We state categorically that Lagos is home and will remain home to Mr Seyi Tinubu not just as an indigene but also as a critical player dedicated to helping young people. Seyi Tinubu is one of us.”