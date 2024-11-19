Commemoration of World Savings Day 2024: Polaris Bank Champions Financial Literacy for Students

Commemoration of World Savings Day 2024: Polaris Bank Champions Financial Literacy for Students

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 1:22 pm


Polaris Bank's finacial literacy program for students.jpg

Polaris Bank’s finacial literacy program for students.

Gombe, Nigeria – November 18, 2024 – Polaris Bank concluded its nationwide financial literacy initiative with an impactful session at the MD/CEO’s designated school, Government Day Secondary School, Pantami, Gombe State, marking the culmination of its activities to commemorate World Savings Day 2024. This program, aimed at promoting a culture of saving and financial responsibility among young Nigerians, the Bank’s team reached out to schools across all the 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The financial literacy program focused on equipping students with knowledge about savings and personal finance. The final session, held on November 14, 2024, featured interactive discussions and practical lessons designed to inspire the next generation to adopt prudent financial habits early in life.

Representing the MD/CEO, Group Head, North East, Aliyu Baba Adamu highlighted the significance of financial literacy in building a more informed and financially responsible society. “Through this program, we aim to empower young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills needed to make sound financial decisions. Our commitment is to bridge the financial literacy gap and support Nigeria’s journey toward financial inclusion, economic growth and sustainability,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Mal. Muhammad Saje Daudu, Principal of Government Day Secondary School, praised Polaris Bank’s efforts, stating, “This initiative has given our students invaluable insights into the importance of savings and financial discipline. We are deeply grateful to Polaris Bank for investing in the financial education of our youth and shaping their future positively.”

The initiative, which began on October 28, 2024, engaged thousands of students nationwide, emphasizing the role of education in driving financial inclusion.

The program reinforced Polaris Bank’s dedication to impactful social initiatives, particularly in empowering young Nigerians with the tools they need to navigate an ever-evolving financial landscape.

Polaris Bank was adjudged Nigeria’s Digital Bank of the Year in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 in Business Day’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tunde Olusunle, Ken Saro Wiwa, Mamman Vatsa, and other writers.jpg 2 hours ago

    Day Mamman Vatsa Welcomed Ken Saro-Wiwa to His Abuja Village
    Gunmen.jpg 4 hours ago

    Okpebholo talks tough, declares war on cultists, other criminals in Edo
    Adebutu detained 6 hours ago

    DSS detains Ladi Adebutu
    Zenith Bank Headquarters, Lagos.jpg 8 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Holds Tech Fair, ‘Future Forward 4.0’, in Lagos
    Femi Fani-Kayode and Kemi Badenoch.Photo credit,theoasisreporters.jpg 9 hours ago

    Femi Fani-Kayode, Kemi Badenoch And an Old Fart from Leicester
    President Tinubu with other world leaders in Brazil 9 hours ago

    G20 Summit in Brazil: Tinubu Endorses Launch of Global Alliance Against Hunger, Poverty
    Presidents Bola Tinubu and Luong Cuong 10 hours ago

    Rio G20 Summit in pictures: Tinubu meets Presidents Cuong of Vietnam, Lula of Brazil
    President Bola Tinubu 10 hours ago

    President Tinubu restructures media team, see who gets what