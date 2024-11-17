President Tinubu’s Policies Returning Nigeria on Growth Path – VP Shettima

***Charges presidential aides to assist president deliver on his mandate

Vice President Kashim Shettima has insisted that regardless of the challenges confronting Nigeria, the nation’s economy is on the path of growth on account of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies and determination to transform the economy for all Nigerians.

He listed some of the improvements recorded so far to include crude oil production hitting 1.8 million barrels per day.

Senator Shettima gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja during a one-day retreat for presidential aides and heads of units in his office.

Addressing participants at the retreat, the VP said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of the nation. We all want to bequeath to the younger generation a united and progressive country.

“Yes, the economy has and is experiencing challenges but we have turned the corner. As of now, we are producing 1.8 million barrels of oil per day. The economy is on an upward trajectory and I believe in the new year, the economy will grow in leaps and bounds.”

Accordingly, the Vice President urged all aides in the presidency to synergise more and work harder in helping the President to deliver on his mandate. “The country is greater than all of us. I urge you, let’s work as a team and as a family.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President, Senator Hassan Hadejia, said the retreat was planned to enable aides synergize ideas with the view to ensuring a seamless execution of tasks assigned to the office of the Vice President.

He said the whole essence of the retreat was to enhance strategic communication in the office, streamlining project funding and partnership, improving collaboration and synergy within the office and enhancing collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies.

In the same vein, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, commended the efforts of aides in the office, especially on tasks bothering on strategic communication, stressing the need for improved collaboration across the presidency.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Dr Aliyu Moddibo Umar, implored the aides to avail the system of their “knowledge and expertise, be humble and focused on the tasks at hand,” even as he said, “We need to deliver on the difficult task ahead. The primary thing is just the work.”

Also present at the retreat were the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Mr Olufunso Adebiyi; Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Mr Tope Fasua; senior aides in the office of the Vice President; Directors and Deputy Directors in the Office of the Vice President, among others.