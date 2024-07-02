Works Minister announces termination of Obajana-Benin Road Contract

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 4:35 pm


The federal government has terminated the Obajana-Benin Road contracts with three companies due to non-performance.

The government ended the contracts numbered 6136, 6137, and 6138 with Mothercat Ltd, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Ltd, and RCC Ltd, respectively

In a statement on Monday, 1 July 2024, the Federal Ministry of Works announced that the terminated projects include the dualization of the Obajana-Benin Road, section II (Okene-Auchi) in Kogi/Edo State; section III (Auchi-Ehor) in Edo State; and section IV (Ehor-Benin) also in Edo State.

Minister of Works Dave Umahi stated that the contracts were terminated due to significant delays in job performance by the companies.

“Failure, neglect, and/or refusal to fulfil their contractual obligations as required by the Standard Conditions of Contract. This has led to delays and the expiration of the contracts due to the passage of time.” The statement read.

Umahi noted that the projects, awarded on December 3, 2012, had been abandoned by the contractors, who showed no genuine commitment or good faith in executing the projects.

This abandonment, according to Umahi, has subjected road users to significant hardship due to the poor condition of the roads.

Consequently, Umahi directed the engineers in charge to take the necessary steps to enter the sites and works and take them over from the affected companies.

He instructed the engineers to arrange for joint measurements of the work completed so far by the companies in preparation for taking over the sites.

The minister warned that the ministry, under his leadership, would not tolerate acts of negligence or sabotage by contractors, emphasizing that the government would not hesitate to terminate any funded but non-performing projects.

