Rivers Police Command launches investigation into the explosion in Port Harcourt

*CP calls for calm

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command confirmed the explosion incident that occurred on June 25th at Aba Road, opposite Hotel Presidential is conducting a thorough investigation into it.

This is contained in a press statement issued by SP Grace Iringe-Koko the Spokesperson of the Command also confirmed one person has been identified in connection with the explosion.

She assured that the command has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event, with ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in Rivers State remaining our top priority.

The command expressed its gratitude to members of the public who have provided information, pictures, and videos to assist the police investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police advised that anyone who sees a suspicious object should evacuate the area immediately and notify the police without delay.

The Command further assured that every effort is being made to gather all pertinent information and bring clarity to this situation. Further updates on our findings will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The Rivers State Police Command reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order in the state, while residents and visitors are encouraged to cooperate with the Police and report any suspicious activities or information related to the incident.

CP Olatunji Disu Commissioner of Police, Rivers State.