Crisis in Rivers: AIG zone 16 and team storm Rivers to assess security

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Paul Omata, AIG zone 16 Yenagoa, overseeing Rivers and Bayelsa Commands, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, paid a fact-finding visit to Port Harcourt, to assess the security situation as the political crisis tenses up.

Addressing officers of Rivers Police Command, AIG Omata said “My coming is a working visit. It coincided with the decoration of officers who have been elevated from Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP). My visit aims to see how our men are doing their work given the present security situation.

“We want to see how the Commissioner of Police and his men are making sure the crisis does not degenerate. The state has been calm. People are going about their lawful business. People are not molested.

“I also intend to visit the Local Government Areas headquarters to see things for myself. To see the situation on the ground and see if there is any addition or subtraction we will do on the situation.

“You have to be firm and humble in your duty. I want to thank the CP for keeping the tempo, the Police high command is part of what you are doing here. Continue to be professional so you will not be found wanting.

“You are in between two sharks, anyone can swallow us but we play safe and be neutral. Try to make sure we prevent violence. Try to make sure people in the environment leave their houses and go to their offices, business places and back safely. Try to make sure people move freely, Children, students can go to school and come back safely.

“As you are doing this, remain firm in what you are doing and be humble. Your facial looks give a signal about which camp you belong to. You have to remain neutral. Don’t belong to any party. We are neutral security personnel trying to prevent crime, to maintain law and order.

“Be very professional in carrying out your duty. For anything you don’t know, revert to your DPOs, Area Commanders, DCs, and the CP so you don’t take action that will affect the command.

“Control your men working under you, so that they will not go astray and miscreants we not use the opportunity to take over the situation.

“We thank God no LGA has been razed property in any LGA has been stolen. Unfortunately that day there were two deaths. It will not continue again.

Remain focused. Do not lose track, anything you don’t understand reverts to your Area Commanders, DCs and CP so that they give proper direction.

“Even we here, anything we don’t know we get back to the DG Ops, DG South South and sometimes IGP to get direction.

On the decoration of the two Assistant Commissioners of Police(ACPs) who were elevated from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police(CPS), AIG Omata disclosed that the Inspector General of Police has said where there is hard work there is a reward that is why he recommended these two officers and others to the Police Service Commission for promotion. It means more work for them.

He stated that it is his prayer that they will continue to work hard as they have been doing at a lower level.

AIG Omata revealed that the promotion is a way of motivating the Police officers and also to encourage the junior officers to work harder.

The AIG zone 16 explained that across the country, is only Rivers state that had two officers who were promoted to the rank of ACP, some states had one and some none.

AIG Omata added that Rivers State Police Command is performing very well in terms of crime fighting.

In an interview with Journalists, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu said “We will continue to be neutral and not do anything that will disgrace the Nigeria Police and the nation.

“Before you came my officers had told me they would continue to be professional in the process of maintaining law and order.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Inspector General of Police for finding them worthy of the promotion. The officers are wonderful in the command, If I have my way they will remain in the command.

“My Charge to them is to continue what they know how to do best, protect life and property. They should also mentor and motivate junior officers on the work. For the ones that are yet to be promoted, I urge them to work hard and pray as their time will come”.

Our correspondent reports that AIG Omata and HRM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, founder of Omega Power Ministry(OPM) decorated ACP Victor Perebogha while CP Disu and another clergy Man decorated ACP Opayemi Olufunke Isi.

In his vote of thanks, ACP Perebogha who spoke on behalf of the decorated officers thanked the Inspector General of Police for finding them worthy of recommendation for the promotion.

He also thanked the AIG, CP and management of the Rivers State Police Command for their roles and guardians, promising that they work harder and uphold the ethics and professionalism the Police force is known for.